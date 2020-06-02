University of Wyoming releases draft plan to bring students back to campus in fall

University of Wyoming students and staff will need to get tested for the novel coronavirus before returning to campus this fall, and students will not return to in-person classes after Thanksgiving under a draft plan released by the school Tuesday that lays the groundwork for the upcoming semester.
“It has become clear that our students and our state are depending upon the university to return to some semblance of normalcy this fall, and this plan charts a course to do so as safely as is reasonably possible,” UW's acting president Neil Theobald said in a statement accompanying the release of the plan. “There are risks associated with bringing students back to campus, but the risks of not doing so are greater. We intend to do what we can to minimize the risks for our students, faculty, staff and state.”
Under the plan, which still needs final board approval next month, UW would bring students back in the fall for in-person instruction, though a mix of online courses will be offered. Students and staff would have to "conduct daily temperature and symptom checks" and report the results to an app that the school will make available. In-person learning will end at Thanksgiving, and students will finish out the fall semester online, as they did the 2020 spring term. The 2021 spring semester will begin a week later, on Jan. 25, and the school's spring break will be canceled.
Theobald said in his prepared remarks that the goal of mixing up the schedule is to limit the potential for students and staff to bring the coronavirus back to campus from their homes outside of Laramie.
UW's campus has been closed since mid-March as part of an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, with all instruction being moved online and all students that are able moved out of campus housing. The school's graduation ceremonies were moved to a virtual format, and summer classes were also moved online. UW's community had avoided any cases of the disease until last month, when a spike in cases in Albany County was linked to students going to graduation parties and socializing.
There's no guidance in the draft plan about UW football games or other athletic events. While it does provide information on student-athletes returning to campus and the requirement that they get tested, the draft says that UW "will provide guidance for visitors before the start of the fall semester to address health and safety concerns, including guidance for athletic events in conjunction with the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics."
UW spokesman Chad Baldwin said in an email that the discussions are ongoing and the next step "for athletics events is definitely tied to the Mountain West and other conferences of which we’re members."
A message sent to a student government leader was not immediately returned Tuesday afternoon. James Wheeler, the chair of the Staff Senate, said his group was still reviewing the document and hoped to have comment on it by the end of the week. That sentiment was echoed by a Faculty Senate official.
The draft would require students to be tested "within 14 days before they return to Albany County" or to UW's campus in Casper. Those who tested positive would be required to self-isolate for 14 days before being retested. Fourteen days is the incubation period for the virus.
While in communal settings, students and staff would be required to wear face coverings, which the university would supply. Social distancing and limited gatherings would also be enforced. To further ensure social distancing, the university will reopen Crane Hall as a 300-bed dorm and a new dining facility. Dorm rooms across campus will be converted into single-occupant spaces. Cleaning and sanitizing will be stepped up, and the use of small classrooms and water fountains may be eliminated.
