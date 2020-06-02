University of Wyoming releases draft plan to bring students back to campus in fall

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

University of Wyoming students and staff will need to get tested for the novel coronavirus before returning to campus this fall, and students will not return to in-person classes after Thanksgiving under a draft plan released by the school Tuesday that lays the groundwork for the upcoming semester.

“It has become clear that our students and our state are depending upon the university to return to some semblance of normalcy this fall, and this plan charts a course to do so as safely as is reasonably possible,” UW's acting president Neil Theobald said in a statement accompanying the release of the plan. “There are risks associated with bringing students back to campus, but the risks of not doing so are greater. We intend to do what we can to minimize the risks for our students, faculty, staff and state.”

Under the plan, which still needs final board approval next month, UW would bring students back in the fall for in-person instruction, though a mix of online courses will be offered. Students and staff would have to "conduct daily temperature and symptom checks" and report the results to an app that the school will make available. In-person learning will end at Thanksgiving, and students will finish out the fall semester online, as they did the 2020 spring term. The 2021 spring semester will begin a week later, on Jan. 25, and the school's spring break will be canceled.