University of Wyoming to advance to third phase of fall semester return plan next week

The University of Wyoming will move to the third phase of its fall semester return plan Monday, meaning an increase of in-person learning and activities.
The school has been in its second phase since Sept. 15, limiting in-person instruction to first-year seminars and some graduate courses. There will be more on-campus and hybrid learning next week, and buildings will be open "to the fullest capacity possible," according to a Friday announcement.
Roughly 90 more students will move into UW's residence halls, bringing that number to over 1,000. Additional student service and facility employees will be on campus during this phase, though some will still be remote.
The Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center will open in a limited capacity, and the school's Division of Student Affairs is developing on-campus activities for students.
The university will still require face coverings on campus, with the exception of private spaces, as well as social distancing, the use of its "COVID Pass" tool, regular testing and additional cleaning of the campus.
“We are delighted to be in a position to begin providing a rich on-campus experience for many of our students. A great deal of effort has been made to get us to this point, and I express my deepest appreciation to everyone for making this possible,” first-year President Ed Seidel said in a statement. “But, in many respects, our biggest challenge begins now. In order to successfully have eight full weeks of in-person instruction and activity on campus, all of us must recommit ourselves to the basic behaviors that science has shown will limit the transmission of the virus: wearing face protection; maintaining appropriate distance to the degree possible; using proper hygiene practices; complying with testing and self-screening requirements; and avoiding gatherings where the requirements are not followed.”
For the first 2 1/2 weeks of this phase, the school will continue its testing program with Vault Health. On-campus students, as well as some faculty and staff members, will schedule weekly saliva tests at the Wyoming Union Ballroom. The school estimates 6,000 tests will be done weekly until mid-October, when UW will pivot to its full surveillance testing program. Then, students in Albany County as well as employees who are on campus and can't physically distance will also be tested once a week.
“Our experience so far this semester has shown that robust testing, tracing and quarantine/isolation measures — combined with appropriate personal conduct — give us the best opportunity to avoid a major outbreak that would cause us to have to end our in-person experiences,” Seidel said. “This is one of the most advanced testing programs of any university in the country, and it will help us be safe. But it will only succeed if we all comply individually with the testing requirements — in the same way we follow the guidelines and requirements regarding face protection, distancing and appropriate gatherings.”
There were 130 active cases of COVID-19 among students and employees as of noon Thursday, according to tests conducted by UW Student Health Service and external providers. Of those, 101 are off-campus students, 14 are on-campus students, and 15 are off-campus employees. Around 35 of the cases were expected to move from “active” to “recovered” within the next day.
The school said more than 150 people are in two-week quarantines because of exposure: 15 on campus and 148 off campus. Thus far, 271 students and employees in total have tested positive for the coronavirus.
“It is UW’s responsibility to take into consideration all of our community members in the requests of everyone to wear face protection, maintain distancing and follow safe practices at on- and off-campus gatherings,” Seidel said. “For us to be successful, UW’s most important infrastructure — our people — has to be kept healthy. It will take everyone to achieve this at the highest level possible.”
The fourth phase is scheduled for Nov. 23 through Dec. 11, all of which will be conducted online. Final exams are scheduled for this window, and students will not be in the residence halls, with some exceptions.
