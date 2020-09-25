University of Wyoming to advance to third phase of fall semester return plan next week

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The University of Wyoming will move to the third phase of its fall semester return plan Monday, meaning an increase of in-person learning and activities.

The school has been in its second phase since Sept. 15, limiting in-person instruction to first-year seminars and some graduate courses. There will be more on-campus and hybrid learning next week, and buildings will be open "to the fullest capacity possible," according to a Friday announcement.

Roughly 90 more students will move into UW's residence halls, bringing that number to over 1,000. Additional student service and facility employees will be on campus during this phase, though some will still be remote.

The Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center will open in a limited capacity, and the school's Division of Student Affairs is developing on-campus activities for students.

The university will still require face coverings on campus, with the exception of private spaces, as well as social distancing, the use of its "COVID Pass" tool, regular testing and additional cleaning of the campus.