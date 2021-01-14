University of Wyoming to assist Albany County’s vaccination efforts, president tells Board of Trustees Thursday.

The University of Wyoming is preparing a survey for Albany County residents to help the county streamline vaccinating residents against COVID-19.

The university’s information technology department is developing a survey and scheduling system for county residents to gauge how many fall into varying priority groups, and then to help schedule those residents for inoculations, university president Ed Seidel told the Board of Trustees on Thursday.

Seidel explained the university has “a lot of capacity around vaccines.” The institution has freezers cold enough to store the Pfizer vaccine, which require -94 degree Fahrenheit temperatures.

Beyond that, Seidel said 200 providers qualified to administer vaccines are associated with the university, which he said could be helpful for vaccinating not just students and staff, but other community members.

Albany County is still in Phase 1a of the vaccine priority list. The Wyoming Department of Health has broken priority groups into a variety of phases, which are then broken into subgroups. Albany County will begin vaccinating the final subgroups in that first phase the week of Jan. 18, according to an update from the county health department.

