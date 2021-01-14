University of Wyoming to assist Albany County’s vaccination efforts, president tells Board of Trustees Thursday.

The University of Wyoming is preparing a survey for Albany County residents to help the county streamline vaccinating residents against COVID-19.
The university’s information technology department is developing a survey and scheduling system for county residents to gauge how many fall into varying priority groups, and then to help schedule those residents for inoculations, university president Ed Seidel told the Board of Trustees on Thursday.
Seidel explained the university has “a lot of capacity around vaccines.” The institution has freezers cold enough to store the Pfizer vaccine, which require -94 degree Fahrenheit temperatures.
Beyond that, Seidel said 200 providers qualified to administer vaccines are associated with the university, which he said could be helpful for vaccinating not just students and staff, but other community members.
Albany County is still in Phase 1a of the vaccine priority list. The Wyoming Department of Health has broken priority groups into a variety of phases, which are then broken into subgroups. Albany County will begin vaccinating the final subgroups in that first phase the week of Jan. 18, according to an update from the county health department.
Because of this, Siedel said it will be some time before most students and staff qualify for a COVID-19 inoculation. He did say the university is working to identify which students and staff members fall into the third priority phase. That phase covers residents 65 years old or older and anyone with certain pre-existing health conditions.
Seidel said the institution will also help Albany County Public Health conduct community virus testing at a veterinary lab the university owns and has converted for COVID-19 testing.
Students returned to campus Thursday for a two-week “limited contact period,” as Seidel described it. Students have been off-campus since the week of Thanksgiving break, when the university pivoted to virtual classes to prevent the virus spreading after the holiday break.
As students return, Siedel said they will be expected to limit contact with others unless they live on the same residence hall floor. That period lasts until in-person classes resume Jan. 25. Those on-campus lessons will conclude early in the second semester as they did in the fall.
Students will leave for spring break March 31 and won’t return to campus for the semester. Instead, all classes will be virtual to finish out the year.
