University of Wyoming to hold in-person graduation ceremony in May

The University of Wyoming will have an in-person commencement ceremony in May, the university announced Thursday.

After holding virtual ceremonies for spring and winter 2020 graduates, and initially planning a virtual-only spring 2021 commencement, the university announced it will host four abbreviated, in-person ceremonies that will also be livestreamed May 14 and 15.

The university announced in February it would hold a virtual ceremony this spring “due to continuing concerns about large gatherings and travel related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” a release from that time reads.

COVID-19 cases have declined dramatically from late November, when nearly 12,000 infections were presumed active in the state. Thursday, there were fewer than 500.

Gov. Mark Gordon’s office announced earlier this week the state’s face mask requirement — in place since December — will be lifted Tuesday. The state has also been increasing allowable gathering sizes as cases decrease in the state.

The university ceremonies will include short speeches and the awarding of degrees, and will permit a limited number of family members. The release did not say what the capacity for each ceremony will be.