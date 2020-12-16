 Skip to main content
University of Wyoming trustees approve spring semester schedule, finalizing spring break for students
University of Wyoming trustees approve spring semester schedule, finalizing spring break for students

UW campus

Students and faculty walk in and out of the Wyoming Union on the University of Wyoming campus Oct. 2, 2019, in Laramie.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

University of Wyoming students will have a spring break, the school's board of trustees agreed Wednesday morning.

The governing body of Wyoming's sole four-year public university approved a spring semester schedule Wednesday with a spring break March 31 through April 4. The university had previously canceled that break to limit students coming and going from campus. After the break, students will resume classes virtually and won't be required to return to campus.  

University President Ed Seidel laid out a draft of the institution's spring semester plan in a public meeting last week. During that presentation, Seidel said the fall semester taught them the importance of a "slow start." 

In September, the school halted its return to class almost as soon as students arrived on campus after five students tested positive for COVID-19 in one day. To limit transmission, the spring semester plan establishes a “limited contact period” for students upon their return to campus Jan. 14. Seidel said they aren’t calling it a shelter-in-place order, but essentially students and staff would be asked to limit interactions.

The first two days of classes, which begin Jan. 21, would be online under the plan. 

The university's testing program will continue testing undergraduate students twice a week and staff and graduate students once a week. Seidel also said compliance with mitigation efforts needs to improve among students. The university is hoping to incentivize good pandemic behavior by awarding students who meet testing requirements and follow the school's guidelines with meals from local restaurants. 

Trustees Wednesday approved the spring plan with no amendments.  

Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes

