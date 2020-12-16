University of Wyoming trustees approve spring semester schedule, finalizing spring break for students

The first two days of classes, which begin Jan. 21, would be online under the plan.

The university's testing program will continue testing undergraduate students twice a week and staff and graduate students once a week. Seidel also said compliance with mitigation efforts needs to improve among students. The university is hoping to incentivize good pandemic behavior by awarding students who meet testing requirements and follow the school's guidelines with meals from local restaurants.

Trustees Wednesday approved the spring plan with no amendments.