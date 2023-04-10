A proposed U.S. Department of Education rule could affect school funding in Wyoming after state lawmakers passed a ban last month preventing transgender women and girls from competing in school athletics.

The rule change put forward last week would allow the Department of Education to withhold federal money from schools that issue blanket bans on transgender athletes. Under the proposed rule, Wyoming schools that follow the state's ban would violate Title IX, which prohibits sex-based discrimination in schools that receive federal funds.

“Every student should be able to have the full experience of attending school in America, including participating in athletics, free from discrimination,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a Thursday statement. “Being on a sports team is an important part of the school experience for students of all ages.”

However, the rule would create a decision-making process similar to the second provision of Evanston Republican Sen. Wendy Schuler’s bill, which would create an independent eligibility commission to review the participation of individual transgender student athletes if courts strike down the comprehensive ban.

Wyoming’s largest LGBTQ+ advocacy group Wyoming Equality told the Star-Tribune last month that it plans to file a lawsuit challenging the outright ban, which would effectively bring the state’s schools in line with the Department of Education’s rule if it’s successful.

“I purposely put the commission in there for that reason, so that everything would be based on a case-by-case basis,” Schuler said. “I think the bill the way it ended up will probably be OK.”

The rule and potential repercussions

Instead of broad bans, the Biden Administration’s Department of Education rule would require schools to consider the eligibility of transgender athletes on a case-by-case basis.

The rule would give them “a framework for developing eligibility criteria that protects students from being denied equal athletic opportunity, while giving schools the flexibility to develop their own participation policies,” according to the Department of Education.

In light of issues like fairness and injury prevention, schools would use factors including grade level and the competitiveness of the teams and sport when making their decisions.

Schools could still limit or deny the participation of transgender students, but the policies they develop could not target students for being transgender and would have to minimize the harm to those students.

The Department of Education’s press office said in a Thursday press release that it expected high schools and colleges could limit the participation of some transgender athletes to ensure fairness in competitive sports.

“Elementary school students would generally be able to participate on school sports teams consistent with their gender identity,” the department said.

While supporters have portrayed of Wyoming’s ban as guaranteeing equal opportunity for female athletes, the Department of Education said its proposed rule did not change Title IX, which enshrined civil rights protections in schools for women and girls.

“Nothing in today's proposed rule would change these longstanding requirements that women and girls be afforded equal athletic opportunity, and the proposed rule affirms that schools can offer separate men's and boys' and women's and girls' sports teams in certain circumstances,” the department said.

The rule is open for public comment for 30 days and faces a lengthy approval proves with likely legal challenges.

But if it goes into effect and schools didn’t comply, the federal government could pull funding, catching Wyoming schools between state law that comprehensively bans transgender athletes and federal rules that require individual treatment of those students.

In fiscal year 2019-2020, Wyoming’s public elementary and secondary schools received more than $960 million in revenue from federal sources while the state contributed $138 million, according to Wyoming Department of Education data.

Blanket ban versus eligibility committee

Wyoming’s ban prohibits transgender women and girls from competing in sports from seventh through 12th grade, but if Schuler’s bill is successfully challenged by Wyoming Equality it would be replaced with a five-member “school activity eligibility commission.”

The commission would consist of members appointed by the Wyoming High School Activities Association and include a current or former athletic director or coach, a mental health professional, a parent of a current student and two at-large members.

The commission would create guidelines based on the “physical characteristics for the age and gender group” of a sport, including height and weight.

Based on those criteria, the commission would then have to decide if a transgender athlete poses a safety risk to themselves or other athletes that is “significantly greater than the inherent risks” of the sport. They would also have to determine if the transgender athlete would gain “a material competitive advantage” over their peers.

Like the U.S. Department of Education’s rule, the commission would decide on a case-by-case basis.

Schuler looked to other states with similar transgender sports panels while writing the bill, tweaking their approaches for Wyoming, she said.

“They could rule against them, they could rule for them. But at least it's a neutral commission, unbiased and it doesn't have any skin in the game,” Schuler said.

In a letter, Gov. Mark Gordon called the committee the “superior course of action” for the four transgender students competing in athletics in the state, arguing a blanket ban could open the state to losing federal education money.

Schuler said her decision to begin with the broad ban stemmed from her desire to protect women’s sports and the input she received from people around Wyoming.

“It was a hard take for me to go with just an outright ban, but I had lots of emails, phone calls and texts from folks in Wyoming that said, ‘This isn't fair. This isn't right. We’ve got to do something about it,’” she said.

The ban will go into effect ahead of the next school barring any lawsuits.

Schuler said she empathized with transgender students, but that there are no clear answers to questions about their participation in athletics.

“I wish I had the answer to: What do we do with those kids? Where do they go for competition sake?” she said. “I don't know. I don't have an answer.”