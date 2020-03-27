UW board elects Marsh as new chair

Torrington's Jeff Marsh will serve as the chairman of the University of Wyoming's governing board beginning in May.

The role was previously held by Casper businessman Dave True, who led the university for the past two years. Marsh was appointed to the board by then-Gov. Matt Mead in 2011. He served as vice-president of the board during True's tenure at the top. Before that, he was the board's treasurer and then secretary.

Cheyenne's John McKinley will become Marsh's No. 2. Former legislator Kermit Brown will become treasurer, and Sheridan's Michelle Sullivan will serve as secretary.

Marsh takes over the governing body of a university that just hired a new president, its latest in a string of such hires in recent years. Enrollment at UW has been on the upswing, though there's been concern about the board's handling of things, so much so that the Wyoming House and Senate both pushed for a study into how the school governs itself.

