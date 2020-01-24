UW board preserves right to appeal loss in public records lawsuit, with deadline coming up

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"As students, we feel like the board of trustees sucks," she said. "The student senate right now is literally putting up a vote to say they have no trust in the board of trustees. How, as governor, are you going to help us? Who's going to run the university for us? Because right now, we're in limbo. We are an absolute mess because the board of trustees can't get their crap together."

While Gordon didn't outline an immediate course of action to the student's inquiry, he responded that as governor, he had an important role to "lead by example" and has been working to engage the campus community in situations where the board of trustees has, so far, failed to do so.

"The governor has a unique opportunity to put trustees on the board," Gordon said. "I think the governor also has the opportunity to help lead an institution by example. I have tried to meet as often as I possibly can with student senate and with faculty and with the trustees to try and get us back on a course where we're really talking about the institution as a place where students want to go and be. I can help, if you give me some suggestions on trustees and give me some ideas on what would be important to emphasize."