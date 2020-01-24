UW board preserves right to appeal loss in public records lawsuit, with deadline coming up

The University of Wyoming's board voted Friday to preserve the right to appeal a judge's ruling earlier this month that the school must turn over a batch of records related to the end of former president Laurie Nichols' tenure.
Though the exact language of the appeal appears to authorize the appeal, Chris Boswell, the university's interim vice president for community affairs, said in an email it did not approve such a decision.
"It should be considered an action preserving the right to appeal," he said.
The motion approves the "filings of any Notice of Appeal, in the Lee Publications Inc. matter." Lee Enterprises owns the Star-Tribune, which -- with WyoFile, the Laramie Boomerang and the Wyoming Tribune Eagle -- sued the university in June over the records.
Boswell added that a decision will be made, apparently by the board, between now and Feb. 2, which an Albany County judge set as a deadline to challenge her ruling. On Jan. 3, Judge Tori Kricken largely sided with the news organizations that sought public records the university had withheld last spring. Kricken ruled that the majority of documents they sought, all related to Nichols' dismissal, should be made public.
In early January, the university's spokesman and its attorneys said the ruling would likely be appealed but that the final decision was up to the board.
Bruce Moats, the attorney representing the news outlets, said the motion sounds like the board is "holding everything in place" while potentially leaving the final decision up to the university's in-house counsel, Tara Evans.
"It does seem like that's a decision that lies with the board," he said, adding that the university's 12-person governing body may be considering "whether it's prudent to spend taxpayer money further on this."
In a follow-up email, Boswell said that "the board would make the decision" and that the "motion just leaves the window open to a decision either way."
Gov. Mark Gordon, at a press conference in Casper on Friday, said he didn't know "what the trustees are considering or not considering."
"I'm on record saying I think this whole process could be handled better," said Gordon, who has the power to appoint trustees to the board.
During Gordon's press conference, a woman who identified herself as a UW student stood up and asked him what he was going to do about the board.
"As students, we feel like the board of trustees sucks," she said. "The student senate right now is literally putting up a vote to say they have no trust in the board of trustees. How, as governor, are you going to help us? Who's going to run the university for us? Because right now, we're in limbo. We are an absolute mess because the board of trustees can't get their crap together."
While Gordon didn't outline an immediate course of action to the student's inquiry, he responded that as governor, he had an important role to "lead by example" and has been working to engage the campus community in situations where the board of trustees has, so far, failed to do so.
"The governor has a unique opportunity to put trustees on the board," Gordon said. "I think the governor also has the opportunity to help lead an institution by example. I have tried to meet as often as I possibly can with student senate and with faculty and with the trustees to try and get us back on a course where we're really talking about the institution as a place where students want to go and be. I can help, if you give me some suggestions on trustees and give me some ideas on what would be important to emphasize."
Moats said on Thursday that UW's attorneys had indicated they were preparing for an appeal. On Jan. 14, they asked Kricken to see the extent of the redactions to aid in their appeal analysis. That request was approved, with neither Moats nor Nichols opposing it.
It's unclear if Nichols is considering an appeal. In a radio interview shortly after the ruling was announced, she seemed to suggest that any appeal would come from the university.
If the university does appeal the decision, the case would go before the state's Supreme Court. That would extend the timeline of the litigation by at least six months, Moats has previously said.
The lawsuit was filed in June, with the news outlets alleging that the records should be public and the school arguing that they were protected and couldn't be released. The records were withheld after the Star-Tribune and WyoFile sent the university a number of public records request seeking information related to Nichols, including any documents about an investigation launched into her conduct in the days before the board announced in late March that she wouldn't continue.
In a 55-page ruling, Kricken sided almost entirely with the news outlets. She ordered that a batch of documents, which she had reviewed and which were withheld by the university, be released to the news outlets, albeit with some redactions. But she placed the documents under seal, giving the university and Nichols, who joined the lawsuit at the 11th hour to add her voice to UW's argument, 30 days to appeal.
The clock is ticking on that decision. At the time, the university and their attorneys told the Star-Tribune and WyoFile that the school was likely to appeal and was awaiting a board decision.
It's unclear what exactly is included in the documents. In September, the Star-Tribune and WyoFile jointly reported that Nichols had been quietly investigated by a Denver-based law firm in February and March, with that work concluding just days before the board's top members interrupted her vacation to tell her June 30 would be her last day as UW's president.
After that story was published, the university turned over more documents — apparently related to the investigation — to the judge for review, in addition to other documents that had been withheld after requests seeking specific records into any investigation.
As the lawsuit plays out, the university and Nichols appear to be moving on. Nichols was promoted to permanent president of Black Hills State University, after serving on an interim basis for several months. UW is several months into its search for a replacement, with interim president Neil Theobald the only known applicant.
The records were requested between early April and late May. Should the university appeal, it will take the issue past the one-year mark and would likely continue into the tenure of UW's new president.
Star-Tribune staff writer Nick Reynolds contributed to this report.