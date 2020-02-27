UW candidate from Alaska university says he'll prioritize trust, listening if hired as president

Like the other candidates, White was asked about the type of relationship he would have with UW's trustees. The 12-person governing body has been under fire in recent years, scrutiny that's only intensified this month after the board spent $42,000 to fight a public records lawsuit that it lost. That lawsuit revealed documents showing the board had quietly investigated Nichols last year. The board was previously criticized for sweeping funds that had been under the control of various departments, for proposed changes to university regulations and for choosing a new marketing slogan that many faculty said was offensive.

Last week, both the Wyoming House and Senate approved budget bills that included footnotes requiring a study of UW's governance.

White said the relationship between president and board is "really important." He said he wanted to work with the board so they could focus on "first things first."

He was asked about staff salaries, another topic that's drawn scrutiny in recent years. He noted again that his school in Alaska had faced steep cuts. But, he said, they'd decided to cut as much as $10 million more to "re-allocate salaries."