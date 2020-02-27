UW candidate from Alaska university says he'll prioritize trust, listening if hired as president

The chancellor of the University of Alaska-Fairbanks told a Casper College classroom Thursday he'd focus on listening and building trust at the University of Wyoming if he's selected as the school's next president.
"The university that listens is the university that trusts," Daniel White told the group at a forum Wednesday morning. "Not just listening, but hearing and valuing points of view."
White has been at the Fairbanks school for nearly 25 years, with the last three spent as the top administrator. Public higher education in Alaska has faced significant budget tightening in recent years, a fact that White brought up multiple times.
White is one of three finalists to replace Laurie Nichols in the head office of UW. The board of trustees will make their final decision in the coming weeks; they were slated to interview White and his competitors beginning Thursday.
Like Greg Bowman, another finalist, White drew comparisons between his current job and UW. He noted Alaska's reliance on the energy industry and that both the Laramie and Fairbanks universities rely heavily on state funding.
"We are the two outliers, everybody is down around 10 percent (state funding), Colorado’s at 5 percent," he said. "You’re at 50, we’re at 38."
You have free articles remaining.
He said the average age of a Fairbanks student is 31 as a way to show he had experience with nontraditional students, a demographic UW has been targeting in recent years. White added that online offerings would be critical to attracting those older groups.
Like the other candidates, White was asked about the type of relationship he would have with UW's trustees. The 12-person governing body has been under fire in recent years, scrutiny that's only intensified this month after the board spent $42,000 to fight a public records lawsuit that it lost. That lawsuit revealed documents showing the board had quietly investigated Nichols last year. The board was previously criticized for sweeping funds that had been under the control of various departments, for proposed changes to university regulations and for choosing a new marketing slogan that many faculty said was offensive.
Last week, both the Wyoming House and Senate approved budget bills that included footnotes requiring a study of UW's governance.
White said the relationship between president and board is "really important." He said he wanted to work with the board so they could focus on "first things first."
He was asked about staff salaries, another topic that's drawn scrutiny in recent years. He noted again that his school in Alaska had faced steep cuts. But, he said, they'd decided to cut as much as $10 million more to "re-allocate salaries."
As a way of showing his commitment to outreach across the state, he said that whenever an Alaska student received a Ph.D., he would travel to that student's hometown and hold a special "hooding" ceremony, which is when a Ph.D. recipient is recognized and has fabric placed around his or her head.