Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The University of Wyoming’s College of Education has a new interim dean after the school announced last month that Dean Scott Thomas is leaving to take a new position in Vermont.

Thomas was named president of Sterling College in Craftsbury Common, Vermont, last month after leading UW’s teacher training program for almost two years, according to the university. In his place, UW has named Jenna Shim, the College of Education’s associate dean for academic affairs and graduate studies, as interim dean.

Shim is a professor in the School of Teacher Education and has been at UW for more than a decade, winning numerous awards and fellowships. With an extensive background in literacy and language education, she has also coordinated the School of Teacher Education’s English-as-a-second-language graduate program and founded Wyoming’s annual dual-language-immersion and English-as-a-second-language conference.

“As I assume new responsibilities, I am thrilled to collaborate with colleagues across the college, university and state, working together to foster a culture of collaboration, innovation and academic excellence,” Shim said in a statement. “I eagerly anticipate the journey ahead and the collective efforts we will undertake to shape the future of education.”

Thomas joined UW as the John P. “Jack” Ellbogen Dean after serving five years as the dean of the University of Vermont’s College of Education and Social Services. His tenure at the College of Education has largely been defined by a push for better preparation and more support for Wyoming’s teachers as the state contends with teacher attrition and retention challenges.

Thomas has worked closely with the Wyoming Department of Education and Gov. Mark Gordon’s Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education (RIDE) initiative to work toward addressing teacher shortages in Wyoming.

Earlier this year, Thomas announced the launch of UW’s Master Educator Competency Program, an initiative that aims to transform teacher preparation and professional development in the state by better tailoring teacher training to the needs of educators and Wyoming’s communities and school districts.

“While it is bittersweet to bid farewell, I am confident that the College of Education will continue to flourish, guided by its unwavering commitment to excellence in education,” Thomas said in a statement. “I am proud of what we have achieved together and look forward to seeing the durable impact the college will continue to have in shaping the future of education in Wyoming and rural areas across the country.”

UW Provost and Executive Vice President Kevin Carman will help to lead the school’s national search for a replacement, according to the university. Carman said the College of Education would look to build on Thomas’ work moving forward.

“We are grateful that Dr. Shim has agreed to lead the College of Education during this critical time of transition,” Carman said in a statement. “We are extremely confident in her leadership and look forward to further progress in the efforts and initiatives that have been undertaken under Dean Thomas’ leadership.”