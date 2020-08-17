UW confirms 30 new coronavirus cases over weekend after thousands are tested

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The University of Wyoming has 38 active cases of the novel coronavirus after the school identified 30 new staff and students with the disease over the weekend.

Two of the new cases are students who live in residence halls. University spokesman Chad Baldwin declined to say if the students were athletes or not, but he said it's believed that they contracted the virus from within the community or from visitors. Eight people who were in contact with those students are in quarantine; Baldwin said it's believed that those eight are the only ones who need to be quarantined related to the residence hall cases.

The university began last week its pre-return testing. According to a press release announcing the latest results, the school said its contractor had processed 8,260 samples.

In addition to the two residence hall students, the other positive cases are six students self-isolating outside of Laramie (some are in Casper, Sheridan, Riverton and in three other states); nine students in Laramie who live in off-campus housing "who've had no presence on campus"; six UW employees isolating at home; four were "'past positives' who have recovered"; five are individuals the school is still trying to contact.