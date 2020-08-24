UW enrollment rebounds after governor approves grant funding to students

Baldwin stressed that the numbers are up-to-date but not final; the university’s final enrollment count will come 15 days after school starts next week. But it’s a remarkable turnaround for a school that had been battered by bad news: shrinking state funding, cancellation of fall sports and — until now — a projection that enrollment was set to crater.

The number of students who applied, were admitted and enrolled after the grant program was established shows how significantly the pandemic had affected students’ finances.

“It’s had a dramatic impact,” Baldwin said. “I think it says several things. One, it says that the governor and legislators were smart to do this. The other is that finances really did play a big role in students’ difficulty in continuing school or starting school.”

He added that enrollment may not have truly been down by as much as 20% but that it was “certainly” shaping up to be a double-digit drop. Instead, UW is projecting a 500-student decline compared to last year. That number is still significant, but markedly less so than 20% — which likely would’ve cost the school $10 million in lost tuition revenue.