UW enrollment rebounds after governor approves grant funding to students

Enrollment at the University of Wyoming has sharply rebounded in recent days, a spike that school officials attribute to Gov. Mark Gordon setting aside $57 million in grant payments to students and adults affected by the pandemic.
In July, UW officials told a legislative task force that the school was facing a nearly 20% enrollment drop, with an even steeper decline of graduate students, according to the Laramie Boomerang. But those numbers have tightened significantly this month; overall enrollment is now projected to be down 4.3%, with graduate-level enrollment down just 1.8%.
UW spokesman Chad Baldwin said Gordon’s institution of a program to give $3,250 each to students affected by the pandemic — plus a similar program to adults who may need new training — played a significant role in the reversal.
Enrollment data supports that praise. Last week, the school received 140 total applications — more than twice the number of applicants during the same week in 2018 and 2019. Gordon had approved the grant program three days prior.
Nearly 200 students enrolled that week, too — the highest number in recent years and double 2019’s total. Of those several hundred students who applied, were admitted and enrolled, nearly 100 applied for a grant.
In all, UW is expecting roughly 11,500 total students to enroll. More than 5,200 of those students have applied for a grant; Baldwin said the majority of those students will receive that money.
Baldwin stressed that the numbers are up-to-date but not final; the university’s final enrollment count will come 15 days after school starts next week. But it’s a remarkable turnaround for a school that had been battered by bad news: shrinking state funding, cancellation of fall sports and — until now — a projection that enrollment was set to crater.
The number of students who applied, were admitted and enrolled after the grant program was established shows how significantly the pandemic had affected students’ finances.
“It’s had a dramatic impact,” Baldwin said. “I think it says several things. One, it says that the governor and legislators were smart to do this. The other is that finances really did play a big role in students’ difficulty in continuing school or starting school.”
He added that enrollment may not have truly been down by as much as 20% but that it was “certainly” shaping up to be a double-digit drop. Instead, UW is projecting a 500-student decline compared to last year. That number is still significant, but markedly less so than 20% — which likely would’ve cost the school $10 million in lost tuition revenue.
The program was the brain child of Speaker Steve Harshman, a Casper Republican and member of the Legislature’s Tomorrow Task Force, which took up the program. The initial proposal would’ve given all UW and community college students a check, with the university’s flock receiving $6,500. The cost for that would’ve been $116 million, peeled off of the state’s $1.25 billion pile of federal stimulus money. That initial proposal would’ve made receiving the money contingent on following health orders, like wearing face masks.
The proposal had its opponents. State Superintendent Jillian Balow wrote a column in this newspaper opposing what she called “a scholarship to wear a mask.” Some on the Tomorrow Task Force, which eventually unanimously voted to support it, suggested that it should be means-tested — that it should only go to students who need it and were affected by the pandemic.
Gordon took that path. He authorized, for UW students, half of what Harshman had proposed: $3,250 for the first semester, with community college students also set to receive checks. He also limited it to those who could demonstrate they had been negatively impacted by the virus.
Before that program, Gordon set aside several million dollars as grants for adults — 25 or older — who had been impacted by the virus and may need retraining or an education for their next job or career path. Baldwin said both programs have benefited the university.
He added the rebounded enrollment numbers show how widespread the virus’ impact was.
“The bar to meet isn’t super high, to prove I lost this much in wages, that sort of thing,” he said.
The university will begin classes online next week, after rapidly pivoting from an initial plan to have in-person classes from the outset (albeit with significant public health considerations). Instead, the school will phase in its in-person instruction, with freshman and first-time students beginning in early September and the rest of the campus returning to classrooms at the end of the month.
