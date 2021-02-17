UW finalizes plan to cut 11 academic programs, spares advanced degrees in creative writing, American studies

Eleven academic programs at the University of Wyoming will be eliminated, the board of trustees decided Wednesday. Two programs that were previously proposed for elimination will not be among them, however.

The programs approved for elimination include: Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, minors in the College of Business, Psychology Master of Arts, Chemistry Master of Science in teaching, Bachelor of Science in journalism, History Master of Arts in teaching, a joint program between veterinary sciences and zoology, Community Development Focus in Agricultural and Applied Economics, and Bachelor of Arts programs in secondary French, German and Spanish education.

The Master of Fine Arts Creative Writing program and the bachelor's and master's programs in American Studies were taken off the chopping block by the school’s Academic Planning Committee during a Jan. 22 meeting, but they aren’t safe yet.

A memo from that meeting reads, “The following two proposals affect more faculty and students. The (academic planning committee) need(s) more time and information before we can give a well-reasoned recommendation. The university is working on a new strategic plan and hopefully will have more defined criteria for eliminating programs in the near future.”