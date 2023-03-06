Nominees to the University of Wyoming’s Board of Trustees urged a new path forward for the state’s only university during their recent Senate confirmation hearing, insisting that UW prioritize research and limit its reliance on state money.

The Senate Education Committee unanimously confirmed David Fall, Kermit Brown, Laura Schmid-Pizzato and Jim Mathis, who were appointed by Gov. Mark Gordon to serve on the UW Board of Trustees, the majority of them for a second time. They were later confirmed by the full Senate and will serve six-year terms ending in 2029.

While answering questions from committee members, the nominees outlined an ambitious vision for university, including a larger student body, more research and more independence from the state. They argued that the university needs to bear more financial responsibility and depend less on money from the Legislature.

“I think we need to grow the university and not on the back of the Legislature,” Brown said. “We may have about all the university the Legislature can afford.”

Fall also spoke of the need to “ween” the university off state dollars while offering a solution – research.

Fall, who chairs the board’s research and economic development committee, said that he would like UW to raise its status as a research university, which would allow it to bring in more money from outside grants and other sources that could support its work and help to grow its student body.

“It helps a lot with recruitment with staff, with students, with getting these bigger and better grants,” Fall said.

When asked by Education Committee Chairman Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, how the appointees reconciled their plans for a burgeoning research university with UW’s mission of undergraduate education, Fall said the two were not mutually exclusive.

“You can bring the undergraduates along in the research but still increase your research capacity,” he said.

However, in order to get there, the university needs to be more competitive with its faculty salaries.

Schmid-Pizzato told the committee that UW continues to lag behind its peers in educator pay.

“It affects who we can attract for research. It affects the entire university,” Schmid-Pizzato said.

Gordon’s board of trustee nominees did not escape the hearing without one difficult and politically charged question.

Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle, asked them to share their views on the difference between the liberal arts and liberalism, as well as how the difference between the two should affect the university.

Brown, Schmid-Pizzato and Fall all spoke of the need for diverse viewpoints on campus that expose students to a range of ideas and ensure a broad and complete education for UW’s students.

“We have courses in the university that political liberals like and political conservatives object to, but they serve a purpose and they don’t define the mission of the university. They’re simply part of it,” Brown said.

Brown is a former Republican representative who served as the state’s Speaker of the House in 2015, while Fall is a Gillette pediatrician with a history of involvement in Wyoming education.

Schmid-Pizzato is a licensed clinical social worker from Rock Springs who has long been involved in mental health and substance abuse work in Wyoming. She is also a member of the Cowboy Joe Club.

All three currently sit on the university’s 12-member board having been appointed by former Gov. Matt Mead.

Jim Mathis, the lone newcomer, is the president of WyoTech, a technical school in Laramie that trains automotive and diesel industry technicians.

Even as they outlined an ambitious future for UW, Mathis also pointed to the consistency he wants to see from the university.

“As we think about growth and changes and everything else, we have to make sure we support the core curriculums,” he said.