UW moves toward reopening campus next week as virus slows

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The University of Wyoming is planning to reopen to in-person classes and release on-campus students from shelter-in-place orders next week, as the coronavirus's presence on campus appears to have tempered.

The number of active cases among students, both on and off campus, has fallen in recent days, and the school hasn't confirmed a new case among students since Tuesday. Last week, UW President Ed Seidel paused the school's phased reopening plan -- through which first-time students returned for in-person classes last week and older students would begin in late September -- after the university confirmed seven cases within a 24-hour period. The trigger point for the pause was five.

The stay was in effect until Wednesday afternoon, when Seidel announced he was extending it until Monday. Since the pause was announced, all in-person learning has been canceled and students in the dorms have been unable to leave save to socialize among their neighbors.