UW plans to make limited edition quilts utilizing blockchain technology

"We want to tell the story of the University of Wyoming being a land grant college that was originally founded on the premise of the Agricultural and Mechanical Arts," Stewart said. "It's since evolved into many fields of study and which are very valuable. But we wanted to get back to highlight the sheep flock that we have here on campus, has been used to answer a lot of good production questions for ranchers in the West. It's been used to conduct research. It's been used to train students that are going back to ranches in the West or even working in an allied industries, you know pharmaceuticals, feed companies that are really going back to the sheep industry."