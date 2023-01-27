UW President Seidel gets new contract

The University of Wyoming’s board of trustees extended President Ed Seidel’s contract for another three years Friday.

Seidel, whose contract was set to expire later this year, will continue to head the university through June 2026.

Seidel has served as UW’s 28th president since taking over in July 2020 following a tumultuous time that saw the university transition through four presidents in seven years.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to continue to lead UW for the next three years and am proud of the progress we’ve made as a community for Wyoming during my first term,” Seidel said in a statement. “I approach my next term with an even stronger commitment to honoring UW’s heritage and growing to meet our challenges and opportunities.”

With the contract extension, Seidel will receive a bump in annual salary and other benefits.

The university was paying Seidel $365,000 per year along with a $60,000 housing allowance and $50,000 contribution to a deferred compensation plan. His base salary will now start at $390,000 for the first year and increase to a little less than $404,000 by the time the contract ends.

Board Chairman John McKinley pointed to feedback the board heard in applauding UW’s new agreement with Seidel.

“Over the past several months, the board has discussed and taken to heart feedback received from constituents regarding President Seidel’s tenure,” McKinley said in a statement. “The board is pleased to enter into a new contract with President Seidel beginning July 1, 2023, and looks forward to the university advancing in providing an excellent education for students while moving the state forward in key research areas for the benefit of Wyoming and the region.”