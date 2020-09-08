UW president will decide Wednesday whether to resume opening

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

University of Wyoming President Ed Seidel will decide Wednesday what to do about the remainder of the school year in Laramie, as cases on campus rise slowly.

After it hit a trigger of five symptomatic, positive cases on Sept. 2, the school paused for five days its already slowed reopening plan. School was set to begin in-person for first time students this week, while older students would begin classes in late September. Since the pause, all students — including those already on campus — have been learning online. But the pause will expire Wednesday afternoon, and Seidel, who between budget cuts and the pandemic has had a baptism by fire in his first two months at the helm, will make the ultimate decision on how to proceed.

That could mean another pause — effectively keeping school online only for another set period of time — or it could mean a resumption of the reopening plan, said UW spokesman Chad Baldwin. But Seidel could also decide to move the rest of the semester entirely online, as UW did in the spring.