UW presidential candidate says university should be 'centerpiece' of state's economic well-being

Wyoming has a unique higher education landscape; UW is the only four-year public university. The broader tapestry here is composed of seven community colleges. Only one — Casper College — has a UW satellite campus on site.

Seidel said he worked with community colleges in Illinois. Partnerships with those institutions, he said, would be "essential" for increasing UW's enrollment. He added that the school should up its online course offerings.

He said the "new economy" that UW should be a part of would require "collaboration across the board at the university."

The focus on economy makes sense given Seidel's current gig. But it also shows an attention to the high-level discussions taking place in the halls of state government here. As coal fortunes continue to decline, the state is beginning to grapple with the reality that it will not be able to rely on the extraction industries as the primary revenue option.

Naturally, Seidel was asked about the high rate of turnover at UW. Should he be selected president in the coming weeks, Seidel will become the fifth president in nearly seven years. Two of those presidents — Laurie Nichols and Bob Sternberg — left under ugly circumstances.

Seidel said the turnover is "hard" but not uncommon.