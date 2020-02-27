UW presidential candidate says university should be 'centerpiece' of state's economic well-being

A candidate to become the next president of the University of Wyoming says the school is primed to be an "engine of economic well-being" for a state that's at a crossroads.
Like both of the other candidates, Edward Seidel used his past in small-town West Virginia to show he was prepared to adjust to life in a rural state. A physicist by trade, he's currently the vice president for economic development and innovation at the University of Illinois. Unsurprisingly, he repeatedly talked about how the university should take seriously its role as an economic partner with the state.
He said the fundamentals of the university are "extremely strong" and that he sees "building blocks everywhere." He said the school should be partnering with outside companies — "customizing" training to entice specific private-sector giants — to help build up the state's economic structure. He said the school should be focused on training students for the workforce and that there should be "experiential learning" and internships prioritized.
In that same vein, Seidel said the university should be nimble to prepare for a world that's increasingly driven by technology.
"I would just say, I'm very excited about opportunities here," he told a Casper College classroom Wednesday morning. He and the other two candidates participated in events in Laramie earlier this week, and each held a forum in Casper. "I have a lot of energy, and I would look forward to completely diving in."
Wyoming has a unique higher education landscape; UW is the only four-year public university. The broader tapestry here is composed of seven community colleges. Only one — Casper College — has a UW satellite campus on site.
Seidel said he worked with community colleges in Illinois. Partnerships with those institutions, he said, would be "essential" for increasing UW's enrollment. He added that the school should up its online course offerings.
He said the "new economy" that UW should be a part of would require "collaboration across the board at the university."
The focus on economy makes sense given Seidel's current gig. But it also shows an attention to the high-level discussions taking place in the halls of state government here. As coal fortunes continue to decline, the state is beginning to grapple with the reality that it will not be able to rely on the extraction industries as the primary revenue option.
Naturally, Seidel was asked about the high rate of turnover at UW. Should he be selected president in the coming weeks, Seidel will become the fifth president in nearly seven years. Two of those presidents — Laurie Nichols and Bob Sternberg — left under ugly circumstances.
Seidel said the turnover is "hard" but not uncommon.
"I would just say that if I were to come here — other presidents have said the same thing — I'm here for the long term," he said. "This is in no way a stepping stone for me. I'm completely dedicated with all my energies to advance the state."