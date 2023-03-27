The 2023 legislative session was a boon for the University of Wyoming as lawmakers and Gov. Mark Gordon earmarked money to support capital construction projects, pay raises for school employees and a range of research and academic programs.

As part of the state’s 2023 supplemental and capital construction budgets, UW will receive $120 million to complete the renovation of War Memorial Stadium’s west stands and fund the construction of student housing and a new facility for UW’s swimming and diving teams.

The university announced last November that it was set to begin construction on the first phase of a new housing project for students, which includes a dining hall and 434-bed residence hall near the intersection of 15th and Lewis streets.

The $120 million from the Legislature will help to finance the first phase of the project, which has a roughly $171 million price tag and is slated to finish in spring 2025.

Lawmakers also approved an annual increase of approximately $12.25 million for faculty and staff raises, allowing the university to expand on the pay bumps that Legislature approved during the 2022 budget session.

University leaders have yet to decide how the raises will be distributed, but the school will prioritize pay increases for entry-level positions and those at the lower end of the pay scale, according to a UW press release.

The $8 million that lawmakers approved last year marked the first broad raise for university employees since the 2018-2019 fiscal year.

UW President Ed Seidel praised the financial decisions of the governor and lawmakers.

“We deeply appreciate the remarkable show of support from the governor and legislators for Wyoming’s university, in line with our emphasis on people and programs,” Seidel said in a statement. “The supplemental budget and capital construction bills will make it possible to advance some key initiatives; bring more of our employee salaries and wages closer to market averages; and complete major construction projects that have been impacted by inflationary pressures.”

In addition to construction and pay raises, the Legislature and Gordon contributed state money to a range of UW programs.

They increased annual funding for the university’s engineering and science initiatives by a combined $9.1 million. Both programs are intended to make the university a nationally recognized leader in the disciplines.

Another $5 million will go to UW’s Advanced Research Computing Center while $2.5 million in endowment matching funds will back the College of Agriculture, Life Sciences and Natural Resources and its faculty.

Lawmakers have continued to strengthen the state’s financial support for the School of Energy Resources with a $14.75 million one-time appropriation for research on new nonenergy uses for coal, including the possible production of high-grade graphite.

The state also put $7.5 million toward the planning and development of a physician assistant training program in the College of Health Sciences.

In total, Gordon and lawmakers appropriated roughly $440 million to UW during the 2023 legislative session, an increase of around $45 million.

The Legislature’s supplemental budget was not without one attempt to strip funding from UW. Lawmakers led by freshman Rep. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, tried to sack the school’s gender and women’s studies program, but their amendment failed.

While the state increased its investment in the university this year, nominees to the UW Board of Trustees pointed toward a new financial direction for the university during their Senate confirmation hearing in February.

David Fall, Kermit Brown, Laura Schmid-Pizzato and Jim Mathis, who were appointed by Gordon and approved by the full Senate to serve six-year terms ending in 2029, told the Senate Education Committee that UW should take on greater financial independence.

“I think we need to grow the university and not on the back of the Legislature,” Brown said. “We may have about all the university the Legislature can afford.”

Fall, who was reappointed to the university’s 12-member board and who chairs the board’s research and economic development committee, told lawmakers that UW could become more self-sustaining by growing its status as a research university and bringing in more money from outside grants and other sources.

“Somehow we need to wean ourselves a little more from the state, and I think the only way we can do that is through more research money and also increasing our student load,” Fall said.

In the state’s supplemental budget, the Legislature did address one concern raised by the nominees.

Schmid-Pizzato told the lawmakers that UW continues to lag behind its peers in educator pay, a gap that the Legislature took aim at with its roughly $12.25 million for faculty and staff raises.