UW requires all staff, students to wear face coverings this summer as it prepares to reopen in fall

Effective immediately, all University of Wyoming staff and students are required to wear face coverings on campus or while conducting school business, the university announced Monday.

The university had already indicated that it would require face coverings as part of its fall reopening plan, which the school's governing board approved earlier this month. Students and employees don't have to wear them when alone in dorms or closed-door offices; there is still no requirement for "visitors to campus" to wear masks, though that "may be discussed further by the board in July," the university said in a press release.

"Given its highly contagious nature and the unpredictability of how it will affect any given individual, it is imperative that we, as a community, treat it as the public health crisis that it is and take simple precautions to protect our families, our neighbors and ourselves,” College of Health Sciences Dean David Jones said in the press release announcing the summer requirement. “The university’s decision to implement a mask/facial covering policy was not made out of fear; it was made out of a sense of commitment to slowing and decreasing the spread of a highly contagious virus."