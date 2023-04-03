The approval of Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines was heralded as a watershed moment in the coronavirus pandemic.

Using new mRNA technology, the two companies engineered a vaccine in under a year, a record feat for a research and testing process that usually takes years.

However, the shots came with a logistical catch.

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine had to be kept in freezers between 5 degrees and minus 58 degrees to keep it from breaking down. Pfizer’s had to be preserved even colder in “ultra-cold” storage between minus 76 and minus 130 degrees, according to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That was a challenge since many freezers sit around 0 degrees on average. It required communities and countries to shore up their “cold chains,” the series of temperature-controlled steps and storage that vaccines and other sensitive medical supplies must be transported through to maintain their quality and safety.

Now, a team of University of Wyoming researchers is trying to overcome the logistical hurdle that the cold chain and refrigeration pose in medicine by using proteins derived from tardigrades, microscopic organisms often referred to as “water bears,” to create more resilient medicines and pharmaceuticals.

The group reported in a research paper published in March that it can engineer versions of tardigrade proteins that preserve human blood clotting factor VIII, a medicine used to treat genetic disease and extreme bleeding, paving the way for a future in which therapeutic drugs and vaccines can be transported and stored anywhere in the world regardless of its medical infrastructure.

“We hope that this can be adapted and adopted and help save people and get medicine to people everywhere,” said Thomas Boothby, an assistant professor of molecular biology and one of the researchers on the team.

Tardigrade research

Boothby leads a molecular biology lab at UW and has been studying tardigrade proteins for roughly a decade.

Tardigrades have eight legs and resemble something between a caterpillar, bear and alligator with a circular mouth at the top of its head.

They are only visible under a microscope, but they are animals made up of multiple cells with legs and a brain.

What makes tardigrades unique is that they can survive incredibly harsh conditions.

“Despite being so small and diminutive, they’re extremely robust,” Boothby said. “Tardigrades, at least for animals, are sort of the world record holders in terms of being able to survive environmental extremes.”

Tardigrades can be frozen, heated past the boiling point of water and go days or weeks with little or no oxygen. They can survive being dried out until they have almost no water left in their bodies and withstand significant radiation. They can even survive in space, Boothby said.

The resilience of the animals led Boothby and other researchers to study how they withstand such extreme conditions, focusing their attention on the animal’s proteins.

Their initial work identified the genes and proteins that tardigrades used to survive parched environments.

“Since then, we’ve found that yes, [the genes and proteins] are important for the animals to survive drying out,” Boothby said. “And they can also function just by themselves in a test tube to protect sensitive biological material from different stresses.”

Human blood clotting factor VIII

The group’s research on tardigrade proteins led them to guess that they could use genetically modified versions to stabilize fragile medicines.

With funding from the Department of Defense and NASA, they started studying the potential application of tardigrade proteins for human blood clotting factor VIII.

Doctors use factor VIII to treat people with hemophilia — a genetic disorder that usually affects men and prevents a person’s blood from clotting properly — as well as in cases of extreme trauma and other genetic diseases.

It’s a critical but delicate medicine.

“There’s a major drawback to these blood clotting factors and that is that they’re very unstable,” Boothby said. “Best practices dictate that you need to keep blood clotting factors frozen at negative 20 degrees [Celsius].”

Led by UW student Maxwell Packebush and senior research scientist Silvia Sanchez-Martinez, both members of Boothby’s lab, the team started by genetically engineering proteins derived from tardigrades.

Normally the specific tardigrade protein they studied – CAHS D – forms a gel similar to Jell-O. But using genetic engineering the researchers made proteins that were more liquid and others that were more solid.

To test them and their effects on the medicine, the researchers incorporated the proteins into factor VIII and then dried out the medicine in cycles like it was in a doctor’s pocket in the field.

“If we mix [factor VIII] with these tardigrade proteins – depending on the material state of those tardigrade proteins whether they’re forming a gel, or a more solid mixture, or a more fluid mixture – we see varying degrees of protection,” Boothby said.

In particular, the proteins that were engineered so that they were fluid and could not form a gel did a good job of preventing drying damage to the medicine, he said.

The scientists also tested the efficacy of the proteins under temperatures above 200 degrees Fahrenheit. The proteins that formed gels and were more solid did a better job of protecting the medicine from the heat.

The research showed that not only can tardigrade proteins shield and preserve medicines like factor VIII, but they can be modified to offer specialized protection, Boothby said.

“By using protein engineering and genetic approaches, we can tweak the function and the properties of these protective proteins and we can really tune them to specific situations,” he said.

The team published its results March 20 in the journal Scientific Reports.

Upending the cold chain

The cold chain has underpinned much of modern medicine, but it also has drawbacks.

It can be expensive to maintain and expand, and it contributes to the energy demands of medical facilities at a time when the health care system is increasingly contributing to greenhouse gas emissions, according to The Commonwealth Fund, which aims to improve access, quality and efficiency in health care.

It also requires stable electricity, a prerequisite that not all parts of the world have, and represents a significant logistical barrier for the distribution of medicine.

“In a hospital in the United States, Europe or other more developed parts of the world keeping blood clotting factors and other pharmaceuticals cold may not seem like that big of a problem,” Boothby said. “But actually in remote or developing parts of the world or in instances of natural disaster – where electricity is not a given and even the infrastructure like functional refrigerators or freezers to keep these things cold can be difficult to obtain and maintain – having methods and technologies for stabilizing blood clotting factors and other pharmaceuticals without the need for refrigeration could be a huge economic and logistical advantage.”

Only 28 percent of health care facilities in sub-Saharan Africa have stable and affordable electricity, while almost 1 billion people worldwide don’t have access to health care facilities with reliable power, according to the World Health Organization.

Boothby said that the team of UW scientists believes its research can be applied to a range of medicines and pharmaceuticals, which could effectively break the health care system’s reliance on cold chains.

The team is still far from incorporating its work into available medicines. Its next step is to work with the Department of Defense and industry partners to figure out how it could scale the technology, Boothby said.

Any medicines that incorporate the tardigrade proteins would have to go through rigorous testing to prove their safety and efficacy and gain the approval of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

But the work of the UW researchers represents a potential first step in improving worldwide access to life saving medicines.

And it all comes from animals that we can’t see and the curiosity to ask the simple question of how they survive.

“We got into studying tardigrades because we just thought what they did was really interesting and unique and we were interested in how these little animals are so tough and what sort of tricks they use to make themselves that way,” Boothby said. “I would challenge people in the future to look at basic science as a pathway to innovation and development.”