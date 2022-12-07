UW suspends church elder's tabling privileges for targeting LGBTQ student

The University of Wyoming suspended the privileges of a Laramie church elder to reserve a table in the school's student union after the elder targeted an LGBTQ student by name last week, UW President Ed Seidel announced Wednesday.

"Following a review of the Dec. 2 incident in the Wyoming Union involving the harassment of a UW student by an individual external to the university, we have determined that these actions violated the university policy prohibiting discrimination and harassment," Seidel said in his message. "Given this, the individual’s privileges to reserve a table in the Union have been suspended for one year."

On Friday, Laramie Faith Community Church elder Todd Schmidt, who told the Star-Tribune on Monday that he's been preaching at the university for 17 years, displayed a sign on his table that said: "God Created Male and Female and [the student’s name] is a male," multiple sources told the Star-Tribune on Monday.

A university official told Schmidt to remove the student’s name, and he complied, university spokesman Chad Baldwin said Monday. The university did not identify Schmidt, but he confirmed the incident in a short interview with the Star-Tribune.

Because Schmidt complied with the request, he was allowed to stay, Baldwin said.

Seidel's Wednesday statement changed course slightly from a message he shared with the UW community on Monday regarding the incident.

In the first message, he explained that "while the individual engaged in heated exchanges with students and perhaps others throughout the afternoon, these interactions were not in obvious violation of UW policies."

Some individuals and organizations expressed disappointment with the school's initial response to Friday's incident.

The Associated Students of the University of Wyoming issued a statement on Monday saying the group was “frustrated to hear of these incidents happening against our LGBTQIA2S+ community without adequate response from the university..."

Friday's incident followed two others at campus events the same week that the university's LGBTQ community described as "disruptive behavior."

On Nov. 30, people meeting in the Multicultural Resources Center room in the Wyoming Union heard a group of students making negative comments about the flags there, the Star-Tribune previously reported. The same students were overheard mocking of an exhibit at a UW Art Museum Pokes Pride event celebrating the end of the “Queer on the Frontier” exhibition on Thursday evening.

Seidel mentioned these collective incidents in his message with the UW community on Wednesday.

"The recent events on campus should cause us all trepidation for the well-being and safety of our students and employees," Seidel said.

"I and other UW officials attended a moving and heartfelt vigil off campus Monday night where members of the Queer Community Coalition expressed their concerns and fears for their safety, as well as their hopes for our UW community and future. I emphasize that UW stands with each and every student and all identities who are dealing with safety concerns within our community."

Seidel said that the university will "continue to review this and other acts of harassment that have taken place at UW, and further actions may be taken as a result."

"Our message is clear: UW will not permit targeted harassment of our students and will do what we feel is necessary, within the bounds of policy, law and constitutional rights, to ensure the safety and well-being of all members of the university community."