UW to get $6.6 million in student aid from federal government as school prepares to cut budget

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As it prepares to cut its budget amid free-falling state revenues, the University of Wyoming will receive $6.6 million from the federal government's coronavirus relief efforts, money that will be spent to help students affected by the virus.

The money is part of the federal aid bill called the CARES Act, which dumped hundreds of billions of dollars into a broad range of stimulus efforts nationwide. It can't be spent to replace existing expenditures within the university but will instead be used to help students with financial difficulties, UW spokesman Chad Baldwin said.

The university has raised $552,000 in donations from within its own foundation and from throughout the state, all of which will go to helping the more than 900 students who've applied for the aid. The university previously set aside $2 million to continue to pay student employees.

According to USA Today, nearly $6.3 billion had been earmarked for student aid. Significant groups of students won't be able to access the funds, like those who don't qualify for federal financial aid.

Baldwin said the university was looking at other federal options to help it deal with the virus pandemic.