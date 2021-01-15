UW to identify $20 million in cuts to academic programs by July

But that announcement covered just the first phase.

Alexander said Friday every program the university offers will be reviewed between now and May, and the board will receive recommendations for areas to cut or consolidate by July. She said there was no way to know how many programs will be eliminated until they are reviewed, but she did call the cuts unprecedented, adding, “this is going to be a major undertaking.”

She hopes by May to have identified $15 million in savings, with another $5 million to present by July, she said.

The programs the university has already announced will likely be cut include a storied creative writing program as well as advanced degrees in agronomy, American studies, psychology, chemistry and teaching history.

Several minors in the College of Business, as well as Bachelor’s degree programs in secondary French, German and Spanish education are on the chopping block as well.

Before any of the proposed or to-be-identified cuts are approved, the proposals must be made available for review for 120 days. The faculty and staff senates and Associated Students organization will also be given the change to submit feedback, according to the university’s October announcement.

We intend to be very strategic, cut where things do not contribute to the above themes, or where they are stale or not growing, and selectively invest where they do,” Seidel said in that release. “Ultimately, we’re working to help be part of the solution to lay the foundation for the new economy of the state.”

