UW's president has promised change after a racist Zoom bombing. Students and faculty are waiting for action.

“It felt copy and pasted,” she said.

***

This past week, acknowledging that some felt the administration statement was not strong enough, Seidel participated in a virtual town hall with Dixon, Vogel and Jacquelyn Bridgeman, director of the university’s School of Culture, Gender & Social Justice.

The conversation served as a forum for those affected by the attack to speak about it. But more so, the event was a chance for students and faculty to ask the president what he intended to do about what many described as a culture of intolerance on campus.

“When something like this happens and it’s as horrific as it was, it serves as a call to arms and at least for a little while everyone wants to do something about it,” Bridgeman said during the town hall, which lasted 2 1/2 hours and garnered more than 150 viewers.

“While this one event was certainly horrific and public, I think part of the reason we’re having this conversation is this is not the only event of this type that happens at this university,” she continued. “This just happened to be a very public one.”