Virtual education in Wyoming grew more than 300% between 2020 and 2021, growth could urge legislative action

Before the coronavirus pandemic reached Wyoming in March 2020, just over 1,000 students statewide were enrolled in a virtual education program. Three districts had statewide virtual programs — meaning students from anywhere in Wyoming can enroll — and five districts had local options.

In the past year the number of virtual students enrolled grew by more than 300% — to more than 5,400 for the 2020-2021 academic year. The number of districts offering these programs also increased.

For the 2020-2021 school year, four districts offered statewide programming and 10 had their own local offerings.

Those figures were presented to the legislature’s Joint Education Committee on Monday as part of a broad discussion on an array of education-related topics.

While lawmakers took no formal action regarding virtual education Monday, the dramatic increase in participation led lawmakers to question how accurately the programs are funded. Committee members said the issue could eventually warrant a new piece of legislation.