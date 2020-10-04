Virtual education sees a dramatic increase in enrollment

LOVELL (WNE) – Wyoming Connections Academy had tripled its enrollment in the 2020 school year. Averaging an enrollment of 400 students last year, the statewide online learning outfit that resides in Big Horn School District No. 1 now has 1,200 students statewide.

With up to 900 possible additional students showing interest in enrolling, that number may grow.

Wyoming Connections Academy Principal Shannon Siebert said it’s a mistake to think of the increase only as a reaction to COVID-19. School choice has been picking up momentum in Wyoming education and the academy had planned to increase over 300 students to its enrollment this year before the pandemic broke out, she said.

Online education has a far more active revolving door than brick-and-mortar education, Siebert said, meaning the school’s staffing fluctuates based on the number of students using the service in a given year. This year the teaching staff has already doubled, and still looks like it has room to grow.

The largest increase to Wyoming Connections Academy is in K-8 education.

