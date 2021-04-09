With no plan from lawmakers, Gordon announces new effort to address school funding deficit

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Members of that committee worked the bill for two days, but could not find common ground on whether to divert state funds into education, and how to utilize federal aid. Before the committee adjourned, House members said they would be willing to reconvene.

But feeling no agreement would be found, legislative leaders pulled the committee’s cord, killing the education bill.

“It is a great disappointment to me to inform the senate that our attempts to come to an agreement with the house have ended in failure,” Scott said.

He called the majority Republican House “tax-and-spend liberals,” and warned school districts that “a disaster was coming.”

“They better take that federal stimulus money ... and put it in reserves, because you’re going to need it,” Scott said of school districts.

The tense remarks stood in contrast to those made by Speaker of the House, Rep. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette.

“We thought we left the door open, and our colleagues down the hall thought it was closed,” he said Wednesday. “We sent down what we thought was a balanced approach.”

But he attempted to quell any tension by telling lawmakers they would have another opportunity to pass a solution.