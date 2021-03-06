With the state's revenue streams being tested, Wyoming legislators must find a way to fund its schools

The Legislature must do this every roughly five years.

If it’s a routine procedure, why is it so important this year?

Education funding has been in trouble in the past, but now officials are describing the deficit as “structural.” Essentially, the way education has been funded won’t work any longer.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Legislative Service Office is now anticipating the state will need to tap its rainy day fund to maintain the School Foundation Program account for the first time since at least 2017.

What is the School Foundation Program?

The School Foundation Program is a block grant program that gives school districts money based on that district’s average daily membership, or average attendance.

The state is set to give nearly $800 million to districts through the School Foundation Program this school year. The model is developed by a consultant, adopted by the Legislature and used to ensure school districts can pay for staff, school supplies and various projects.

How important is the program money to school districts?