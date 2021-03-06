With the state's revenue streams being tested, Wyoming legislators must find a way to fund its schools

Wyoming is facing a budget crisis. The fossil fuel industry is declining. The COVID-19 pandemic has strained small businesses and exacerbated inequities.
Gov. Mark Gordon has already asked state agencies, community colleges and the University of Wyoming to cut 10% of their budgets with another 10% likely in coming months.
But the cuts won’t solve the problem. Regardless of the state’s economic health, Wyoming is obligated by its Constitution to provide a fair education to every student in the state.
Right now, there’s a roughly $300 million shortfall in paying for education and education construction costs in Wyoming. Officials have begun calling that shortfall a structural deficit.
Lawmakers now must figure out how to ensure a fair and adequate education for all Wyoming students while balancing the budget.
Why is education funding in such a dire situation?
The way Wyoming funds education can’t support the system any longer. There is a $300 million shortfall to pay for education this year, and experts say that deficit will only grow.
Wyoming’s education funding deficit can be attributed to a number of causes, but primarily falls on the decline of fossil fuels.
Wyoming Department of Education Chief of Staff Dicky Shanor said that the state’s education funding model has been in trouble since a 2014 Obama administration policy on coal leases.
Beyond that action, fluctuating demand and fossil fuel prices have left much of Wyoming’s economy in limbo. Wyoming education relies on extractive industries, and as those businesses decline, revenue for education does too.
How are Wyoming schools paid for?
Property taxes, federal mineral royalties, certain state taxes and recapture from school districts.
How can the state fix the problem?
Lawmakers have proposed varying approaches to resolving the funding deficit. Some want to cut spending, others want to impose new taxes to raise money.
“The revenue streams that we have chosen to fund education have dried up,” Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, said at a recent Facebook Live event. “It doesn’t mean there isn’t funding for education; it simply means the money we've put aside no longer exists and won’t exist into the future.”
Lawmakers have spent the last week debating what new taxes or alternative revenue sources for education might look like, but any proposals are likely to change over the next three weeks.
Currently legislators are proposing everything from increased sales and use taxes to cuts to the education funding model.
“We’ve got this moral question: 'Do we cut today’s children? Do we raise taxes on today’s people so tomorrow’s children and tomorrow’s citizens can have less of a tax burden?'” former Speaker of the House Rep. Steve Harshman,R-Casper, said during a recent floor debate.
In a February report, the Legislative Services Office offered five possible solutions to solve the structural deficit: eliminating programs, using reserve accounts, increasing revenue, redirecting existing revenue and using one-time federal funds.
The question is how to fix the deficit. Do lawmakers cut spending or do they raise taxes? Is there a combination of options that can be enacted, and how long can they wait to take action?
“Inevitably, we will have to reduce public education funding — which is one of the biggest gaps in the budget and one of the only areas that has not yet been significantly reduced,” reads a Feb. 15 issue brief on the concerns with education funding distributed by Republican lawmakers. “The Legislative Majority will work hard to ensure reductions to K-12 Education are made prudently, fairly and as far away from classrooms and educators as possible.”
What is recalibration?
Recalibration is the process by which lawmakers reassess how education is paid for in Wyoming. When the state Supreme Court ruled the state needed to fund education equitably across communities, it requires a professional evaluate the plan to do so.
Wyoming has hired Picus Odden and Associates for the past three recalibrations, in 2005, 2010 and 2020.
That firm’s job is to determine how much Wyoming should be spending on a variety of educational elements, like maintaining low class sizes, hiring tutors and support staff, and funding special education and gifted and talented programs.
The Legislature must do this every roughly five years.
If it’s a routine procedure, why is it so important this year?
Education funding has been in trouble in the past, but now officials are describing the deficit as “structural.” Essentially, the way education has been funded won’t work any longer.
The Legislative Service Office is now anticipating the state will need to tap its rainy day fund to maintain the School Foundation Program account for the first time since at least 2017.
What is the School Foundation Program?
The School Foundation Program is a block grant program that gives school districts money based on that district’s average daily membership, or average attendance.
The state is set to give nearly $800 million to districts through the School Foundation Program this school year. The model is developed by a consultant, adopted by the Legislature and used to ensure school districts can pay for staff, school supplies and various projects.
How important is the program money to school districts?
The School Foundation Program provides different amounts to each school district, but it’s a major contributor to K-12 education statewide. It makes up 73% of the Natrona County School District’s revenue for the 2020-21 school year, for example. Not every district relies on the block grant, but most do. Just seven of the state’s 48 school districts made enough locally this year to not rely on the state grant.
Beyond being used for essentials like teacher salaries and school supplies, the School Foundation Program is a constitutional obligation.
What is a mill levy?
A mill levy is how Wyoming measures property taxes. A mill is $1 for every $1,000 in assessed value of a person’s property.
Natrona County residents saw an average of about 71 mills levied on their property taxes in 2020, according to the state’s property tax division. That’s $71 for every $1,000 the county assessor determines the property is worth.
The taxes primarily go to the local school district, Casper College and some county operations.
What do they have to do with school funding?
Property taxes are the primary funding source for K-12 education in Wyoming. Not only do they directly contribute to district budgets, but they also influence other revenue streams. This income is the largest driver for whether a district will get money from the state or if it will owe the state money.
If a district has more money than it needs from local taxes, the district won’t receive School Foundation Program funds and instead pays money back to the pot. Wyoming Department of Education Chief Operating Officer Trent Carrol explained that if property taxes decline, the state will also recapture less from districts because less local resources are contributing to the local tax base.
Ultimately, how well local economies function is just as important to education funding as the state’s overall health.
What does the Wyoming Supreme Court say about education?
There are five main court rulings that dictate how education is funded in Wyoming. In 1980, the Washakie County School District sued the state, claiming the state was violating its Constitution by funding education with local property taxes without any equal redistribution.
The court ruled the state had an obligation to fund education equally for every student.
Subsequent cases in 1995, 2001 and 2008 reaffirmed that first decision and set new requirements for what the state must pay in order to meet the expectation that a quality education be provided to every student.
Budget shortfalls were anticipated in the court’s decision. The court in 2001 ruled a “lack of financial resources will not be an acceptable reason for failure to provide the best educational system. All other financial considerations must yield until education is funded.”
What is the LSRA and what does it have to do with education funding?
The Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account, or LSRA, is often referred to as the state’s rainy day fund, and in 2017, lawmakers passed a bill tying the account to education funding by requiring the LSRA to backstop deficits in the School Foundation Program.
That fund is supposed to help the School Foundation Program fund maintain a $100 million balance as long as the LSRA has $500 million. The rainy day account has never had to be used to protect the education fund. But now, for the next three bienniums, the state’s accountants are forecasting it will be necessary to offset the deficit.
What do districts spend their money on?
Districts can spend the block grant any way they choose, but the bulk of the money goes to staff. In NCSD, for example, 76% of the general fund expenses are salaries and benefits.
What are districts concerned about?
Natrona County School District Superintendent Mike Jennings told the Star-Tribune the greatest concern is how quickly and how broadly cuts come. He said they’ve been prepared for declining revenues, but if cuts are broad and fast, it could affect staff.
In 2015, the Natrona County School District cut $12 million from its annual budget, including 130 positions that have not since been restored.
Under the $100 million originally proposed to cut from the school foundation program, representatives from multiple districts have testified they would need to cut staff. Lawmakers have since whittled the proposed cuts from $100 million to $31 million, but it’s unclear how the debate will go over the next three weeks of the legislative session.
