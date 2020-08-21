With tuition falling, state revenue plummeting and athletics in limbo, UW braces for tens of millions in losses

Michalak, the Faculty Senate chair, echoed Theobald’s position that the school had to align the cuts to its priorities. But he said the school needed to stick to its “heart” as an academic institution.

“So much of our funding is tied up in salaries,” he said. “Any large cut will have to reduce salaries one way or another. The trick is to find the balance between cuts to what is truly our main mission and core, and cuts to other sectors of business. My vote goes to preserving our core mission, the academic heart, as much as possible, however painful it may be to make those other cuts. Or we may start to not look like a university anymore.”

When he was vying to become UW’s president, Theobald — who served last year as interim president — often hit on the school’s need to rehire. Those plans have been put on hold, to put it mildly. There’s a hiring freeze, and spending of any significant magnitude has been halted. He said that the college of agriculture, for instance, had a four-year hiring plan after it was hit hard by the last round of reductions.

“Suddenly that four-year plan had become a five-year plan,” Theobald said. “We want to bring the college of agriculture back. But it probably isn’t going to happen next year. You just lengthen your plans at this point.”