Wyoming Department of Education releases guidelines for school reopening plans

“Our efforts to adapt to the COVID-19 environment have been immense over the last three months,” said superintendent Jillian Balow, who appeared at a Wednesday news conference announcing the plan with Gov. Mark Gordon. “Today, as we look to open schools in the fall, I am confident that we will be successful and also transform our school system for the better.”

Wyoming's schools finished the spring 2020 semester online, after Gordon and Balow announced in mid-March that they were recommending schools be closed. In May, health orders were loosened to allow certain groups of students to return to school buildings, and there has been no previous indication that schools would be closed heading into the fall.

In the Natrona County School District, school board members have repeatedly stressed their determination to have school return in the fall. Local health officials have been less committed, though they too have said it's important for schools to reopen.

The reopening of schools has been a complicated matter for health officials and districts across the country. While children aren't necessarily susceptible to severe cases of the novel coronavirus, they do carry the potential to spread the disease to grandparents or other older people in their lives, who do have a higher risk of becoming seriously ill or dying.