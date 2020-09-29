Wyoming Department of Education to tackle literacy issues with federal grant

“These achievement gaps remain consistent across all assessed grade levels and indicate a need to improve the quality of literacy of instruction for all students, especially for historically underserved student groups,” the grant application reads.

The department hopes to cut these achievement gaps by 15% by 2025.

The department also hopes to increase reading proficiency generally, from kindergarten to adulthood and develop a handful of new support systems for educators and district leaders alike, another concern identified by the application.

The education department in March conducted a needs assessment across all districts and found many teachers had “significant gaps” in knowledge of best practices for improving literacy, as well as a lack of infrastructure and programs to educate statewide on those best practices.

More than a third of educators and district leaders reported having no reading program at all, according to the state’s needs assessment, portions of which were included in the federal grant application.