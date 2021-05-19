Wyoming governor announces education task force members

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon announced Wednesday who he has charged with re-imagining the state’s K-12 education system.
The 10-person committee includes one former and two current lawmakers, a Cheyenne attorney, a Green River businessman, a Gillette-based tech entrepreneur, a state employee, an education advocate each from Casper and Cheyenne, and a Sheridan County superintendent.
The members intentionally “do not represent specific education-focused interest groups,” according to a news release from the governor’s office.
The advisory group, named Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education, or “RIDE,” will gather input from “consumers,” like parents, students, educators and local businesses, on what they want the state's education system to include, the release reads.
"Wyoming’s future is intertwined with education. If we don’t provide a world-class education system, we will be challenged to stay competitive in a changing world and retain the families that make up both the fabric of our communities and the heart of our workforce," Gordon said in the announcement. "Answering that challenge is more than just a funding question.”
Gordon first hinted at the initiative in early April after the state Legislature adjourned its 2021 regular session without a bill resolving the $300 million funding deficit in how the state pays for education.
“I have to say I was disappointed that we were not able to come to some sort of an agreement on school funding; it wasn’t necessarily a surprise,” Gordon told reporters in a news conference last month. “We have not addressed that fiscal cliff. … I believe it’s time I start to take a role in that discussion.”
The proposals to trim that deficit include new cuts or new taxes, Gordon went on to say at the time. “I believe there is a third, perhaps more profitable approach," he said. "… Sort of taking a customer service approach. What is it that our customers really want?”
The RIDE advisory group is tasked with answering that question.
The governor’s spokesperson, Michael Pearlman, said Gordon sought this group specifically.
“The Governor asked these individuals to participate and they agreed to contribute their time,” Pearlman said via email. “He selected citizens who he believed would bring an unbiased, open-minded, common-sense approach to broadly exploring education in Wyoming.”
The committee is scheduled to meet for the first time in early June. The committee is also planning opportunities to gather public input, but dates for those meetings have not been published.
It’s unclear how the RIDE group’s work will be used. The Wyoming Supreme Court mandates that the state pay for an equal and adequate education for every K-12 student. Lobbyists have worried without a new approach to paying for that education, the state could be vulnerable to legal action.
The state also hires a professional consultant roughly every five years to reevaluate the state’s K-12 offerings. Lawmakers reviewed such a report this past session but implemented no recommendations.
The RIDE advisory group members are:
- State Rep. Evan Simpson
- State Sen. R.J. Kost
- John Masters
- Craig Dougherty
- David Northrup
- Jill Bramlet
- Fred von Ahrens
- Brian Worthen
- Nicole Novotny
- Thea True Wells.
