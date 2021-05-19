Wyoming governor announces education task force members

“I have to say I was disappointed that we were not able to come to some sort of an agreement on school funding; it wasn’t necessarily a surprise,” Gordon told reporters in a news conference last month. “We have not addressed that fiscal cliff. … I believe it’s time I start to take a role in that discussion.”

The proposals to trim that deficit include new cuts or new taxes, Gordon went on to say at the time. “I believe there is a third, perhaps more profitable approach," he said. "… Sort of taking a customer service approach. What is it that our customers really want?”

The RIDE advisory group is tasked with answering that question.

The governor’s spokesperson, Michael Pearlman, said Gordon sought this group specifically.

“The Governor asked these individuals to participate and they agreed to contribute their time,” Pearlman said via email. “He selected citizens who he believed would bring an unbiased, open-minded, common-sense approach to broadly exploring education in Wyoming.”

The committee is scheduled to meet for the first time in early June. The committee is also planning opportunities to gather public input, but dates for those meetings have not been published.