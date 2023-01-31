Wyoming graduation rates drop for first time in a decade

For the last nine years, Wyoming’s four-year high school graduation rates have inched upward.

But in a reversal, graduation rates fell for the first time in a decade for the class of 2022, according to Wyoming Department of Education data released Tuesday.

Wyoming’s statewide on-time high school graduation rate was 81.8% for the 2021-2022 school year, a 0.6% decrease from the previous year, which was a nine-year high.

While the state’s graduation rate dropped, the mark still represents a significant increase from a decade ago when less than 78% of the state’s students graduated on time, according to Department of Education data.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder highlighted the steady long-term improvement Wyoming has seen in a press conference announcing the release of the data on Tuesday morning.

“Since 2015, Wyoming graduation rates have been over 80%. The consistency in graduation rates is a true testament to Wyoming's resolve during the COVID 19 pandemic, the work of our teachers and the support that we have in place,” Degenfelder said.

Wyoming’s five-year and six-year high school graduation rates also remain relatively steady at 83.9% and 84.2%, respectively, data show.

The origins of last year’s decline are unclear. With the slight drop, the department could not point to specific causes driving the slump, said Vince Meyer, principal statistician for the Department of Education.

“When you look at the counts underneath those [graduation] rates, we're not talking about really massive changes,” Meyer said. “There's nothing at a high level that we could point to as to the cause of some of those changes.”

While last year upset the sustained improvement of Wyoming’s four-year graduation rates, a number of trends hold true with years past.

Girls continue to graduate on-time at higher rates than boys, while students concentrating in career and technical education graduate at rates more than 10% above the general student population.

Many of the Wyoming’s smaller school districts also lead the state in graduation rates.

With a total of less than 50 graduates between the three of them, Sheridan County School District No. 3, Sublette County School District No. 9 and Washakie County School District No. 2 posted perfect graduation rates.

Of the state’s five largest school districts, only Albany County School District No. 1 had an on-time graduation rate in the top half of school districts in the state.

Laramie County School District No. 1, the largest district in Wyoming, had a graduation rate of 80.1%, while Natrona County School District No. 1 and Sweetwater County School District No. 1 both had overall graduation rates below 80%.

Student bodies in smaller and larger communities have different needs, which can impact graduation, said Superintendent Shannon Harris, who leads Sublette County School District No. 1, one of the districts Degenfelder and the Department of Education highlighted as a success during the conference.

Harris served as the principal of Natrona County High School for six years before transitioning to Sublette County.

“When you have 1600 or 1800 [students], there's more needs, and you have to really work to make sure everybody has the supports,” Harris said. “In a smaller system, I think the biggest challenge is offering what the students need and want. It's not as easy to have the variety and to meet the needs of all the students in a smaller system facilities wise and teacher wise.”

The new Department of Education data released this week also shows that disparities continue to plague Wyoming’s students.

The on-time graduation for rates for white and Asian students topped the state average, while those for Black, Hispanic and Pacific Islander students fell below the 80% mark.

Homeless, special needs and English-language learner students struggle to make it to the finish line, as do students in foster care.

But it is Wyoming’s Indigenous students who see the least parity when it comes to graduation.

Native American students were the only group with a graduation rate less than 50% in the 2021-2022 school year.

Degenfelder said the state would work with districts with high Indigenous student populations to develop school improvement plans and ensure that the students are receiving the supports they need. The Department of Education is also launching a literacy pilot program and working with Gov. Mark Gordon to expand access to technology in districts that serve Indigenous students.

“We can do better and we will do better,” Degenfelder said.

Though she pointed to the consistency of Wyoming’s graduation rates, Degenfelder acknowledged the state needs to partner with school districts and communities to improve outcomes for students.

“While we remain proud of these results, there's still much work to do to improve,” she said. “The Wyoming Department of Education stands ready to continue to assist districts in improving their graduation rates.”