Wyoming is one of only a few states that does not provide a Youth Risk Behavior Survey to students. The Wyoming Legislature cut access to the federal funding needed to administer them in schools seven years ago.

The loss of this data has left Wyomingites, educators, parents and policymakers in the dark when it comes to the issues impacting the state’s youth, the Wyoming Community Foundation says. The organization is pushing to reinstate the survey to “once again, have access to valuable information,” which was collected successfully for more than 20 years before the policy change.

“We owe it to our children and families to continue to learn what risks they face each day so we can best support them, Samin Dadelahi, president of the Wyoming Community Foundation, said in the statement.

The anonymous survey of high school students collects data about health behaviors known to contribute to the leading causes of death, disability and social problems for young people, including mental health issues and suicide.

Suicide is the leading cause of preventable death in Wyoming, the statement said.

The questions are based around violence, physical activity, dietary behavior, sexually transmitted infections, pregnancies and substance use. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has asked them every odd-numbered year since 1991.

No student is required to take the survey or answer questions they are not comfortable with.

The world has changed a lot since 2015, the last time the survey was given, and students are facing new and different challenges, the foundation says.

Almost 50% of LGBTQ students were bullied on school grounds that year. Nearly 10% of all students reported physical violence in their dating life. About 20% of high school students seriously considered suicide, with 11% attempting to take their own life.

Nearly one in four Wyoming youths has experienced two or more traumatic events in their childhood, which research shows makes people more likely to engage in delinquency and encounter the criminal justice system, the statement said.

State efforts to implement prevention strategies and school interventions are being curtailed by this seven-year information gap, the foundation says. Colorado, Idaho, Florida, Minnesota, Oregon and Washington also don’t participate in the nationwide survey.

There are common myths about the survey — it encourages kids to try negative behaviors, students don’t tell the truth and it costs too much money.

But evidence shows asking teenagers questions doesn’t encourage them to engage in risky behaviors, and they do answer honestly when the survey is anonymous. The survey is also not funded by school districts or local communities.

“Wyoming lost an important tool to measure the health of youth, to make informed decisions about school interventions, and to gauge youths’ risks of negative physical and mental health outcomes over their lifetimes,” the group said in a statement.