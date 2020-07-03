Wyoming ranks 16th for overall child well-being on national survey

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wyoming ranked 16th in the country for overall children's well-being in a national report that found the Equality State above average generally, though the state continues to struggle with youth health.

Last year, the Annie E. Casey Foundation's Kids Count report ranked Wyoming 21st; in 2018, Wyoming was 18th. The rankings are based on four broad categories: economic well-being, education, health, and family and community. The data lags somewhat and is typically a year or two old.

On economic well-being, Wyoming ranked 10th overall. The report found that 14 percent of the state's children lived in poverty. Roughly one in four have parents who lack secure employment. Seven percent of teens were not in school and not in the workforce. The poverty numbers are higher than Wyoming has posted in the past and are not influenced by the pandemic, as the data predates the virus's spread here.

Wyoming scored even better on the family and community metric, pulling a ranking of seventh in the nation. The report found that 28 percent of youth live in single-parent households, while just 6 percent live in household where the head of the family doesn't have a high school diploma. Less than 1 percent lived in high-poverty areas, and the state clocked 21 teen births per 1,000 adolescents.