Wyoming’s top education official laid out sweeping goals for the state’s K-12 system Thursday in a newly released strategic plan, setting the stage for reforms that would reach every corner of public education and change how the Wyoming Department of Education works with school districts.

Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder’s plan would see the Department of Education take on more of a leadership role during her time in office. Under her vision, the department will proactively build model policies and outline best practices for the state’s school districts on a number of issues including student discipline, literacy and library book access.

“I see the role of the state agency as putting together that model policy around appropriate library books, around parental access to health records, and then sharing that out with every single school board in the state and helping them to be able to implement that within their own district, and making that their own,” Degenfelder said.

While the plan tackles traditional school issues such as literacy and student performance, it also leans into topics that have become a critical focus of Republicans in Wyoming: parental rights, school choice and the elimination of perceived political bias in education. School boards have been under increasing pressure from parents and lawmakers who are concerned about books and learning materials they consider inappropriate for public education. Lawmakers have also sought to ban the teaching of critical race theory, even though that academic framework isn't taught in Wyoming schools.

Degenfelder’s strategic plan totals four pages, but many of the goals it outlines would be wide-reaching. Some of them are concrete, such as creating a statewide curriculum website that would allow parents to access local learning materials or expanding financial literacy education. Others are more ambitious and nebulous as Degenfelder envisions dramatic changes to Wyoming’s public education system.

The strategic plan centers on six tenets to create “the most transparent, efficient, and excellent education system in the nation” during her time in office. They include parental empowerment and eliminating political bias, reducing bureaucracy and improving efficiency, preparing students for jobs through career and technical education, citizenship education, supporting teachers, and improving early literacy.

Each focal area will have its own cabinet piloted by Department of Education leadership and composed of teachers, students, parents, education leaders and industry representatives. The cabinets will work with Degenfelder and department on the myriad goals identified in Degenfelder’s strategic plan.

“We can only deliver successfully if we include all of the voices of stakeholders across the state of Wyoming,” she said.

Among Degenfelder’s goals is spurring “broad education regulatory reform.” Over time, educational requirements imposed on districts have grown, Degenfelder said. But under Degenfelder’s strategic plan the Department of Education will look to reconsider the state’s requirements with an eye toward paring them back and streamlining them.

“When we overregulate, we stifle innovation and that's exactly what we don't want to happen in education,” she said.

Degenfelder said she is usually uninterested in strategic plans, but that Wyoming’s education system is at a “great crossroads.” With the Wyoming State Board of Education, Gov. Mark Gordon’s office and the Department of Education agreeing last month to partner to remake K-12 education in the state, Degenfelder saw her strategic plan as an opportunity to coalesce all of the state’s work around a singular vision for Wyoming education.

“This is the most exciting time to be a new leader in education because we are talking about really shaking up the very foundation of how we educate students,” she said.