Wyoming schools receive $32.5 million in coronavirus-related aid

Wyoming has received roughly $32.5 million in federal funding to help its 48 school districts offset costs incurred because of the novel coronavirus, the state announced last week.

The money, part of the gargantuan stimulus bill passed by Congress several weeks ago, will be doled out to Wyoming’s districts according to previously established formulas for providing federal money to districts with low-income students. It cannot be used to offset existing expenses — like payroll — but it can be used to offset the cost of steps taken by districts to brace for the coronavirus.

That could be a number of things, said Brian Farmer, the executive director of the Wyoming School Boards Association. It could reimburse districts for laptops they gave to students so they could learn remotely or for Wi-Fi districts paid for to ensure their students could connect.

The list of allowable expenses is lengthy, covering everything from sanitizing facilities to providing mental health services. Districts can use the money to plan returns to school and for preparation efforts with other agencies and entities.