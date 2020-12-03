Wyoming seeks to address K-12 substitute teacher shortage with UW students

Wyoming is hoping to keep students in schools amid the ongoing COVID-19 surge.
Gov. Mark Gordon’s office on Thursday announced a joint effort between the University of Wyoming, Gordon’s office and the Wyoming Department of Education to enlist university students as substitute teachers in their local K-12 schools.
“We have, in Wyoming, determined that providing the opportunity for our K-12 schools to educate both in person and virtually is a priority. (But) our school districts are struggling to staff their schools due to teacher/staff shortages caused by illness and exposure,” Gordon and Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow wrote in a letter to UW students, according to a news release from the governor’s office. “Teachers, paraprofessionals and school administrators are all pitching in to cover classes, but the current situation is not sustainable. ... If you are able to serve our communities and our students by substitute teaching, please consider doing so.”
Several hundred students at the university already have substitute teaching certifications, according to the release. Others who have at least 60 credit hours can apply for their substitute teaching certification through the state’s Professional Teaching Standards Board.
Officials hope the encouragement will keep schools open by filling staffing gaps left by quarantines and positive COVID-19 results.
What to do with K-12 students during the pandemic has been a contentious topic since schools closed across the U.S., including in Wyoming, in March and April. School districts made it through to summer using virtual lessons, but most students were back in the classroom in September.
But keeping those classrooms staffed has proved burdensome. As of Nov. 20, 151 Natrona County School District staff were quarantining and not able to work, according to the most recent data provided by the district.
And district staff are feeling the effect.
President of the Natrona County Education Association Dirk Andrews said at the school board's Nov. 9 meeting that the district's staff were overwhelmed by the number of staff absences.
“The staff in this district are drowning, and we’re begging for your support,” Andrews said, adding that teachers were skipping preparation periods to fill in for colleagues and special education instructors were adding to their caseloads to cover gaps.
More than 50% of substitute requests in the district went unmet during November, according to district data. At a Nov. 23 board meeting, Associate Superintendent of Human Resources Verba Echols told the school board finding substitutes had been a challenge this school year.
“This has been a very difficult year,” she said. “Our numbers are completely down because people are making choices to remain safe."
The district has 60 fewer substitutes this school year than last, between certified, classified and custodial staff. Many of the school district's substitute's are retirees or they work another job and don't want to risk exposure at school, Echols explained.
Despite the ongoing surge in virus cases, local health officials have said keeping students at school would serve the community best. Several months into the school year, local officials said virus transmissions weren't happening in the classroom setting. Government leaders have pointed to schools, which are requiring face masks and social distancing, as a model for how to respond to COVID-19.
"If we close the schools, we fear we would have an increase in cases,” Casper-Natrona County Health Department Executive Director Anna Kinder said at a school board meeting Nov. 23. “We would see an increase in what is going on in the community; it would really severely damage our workforce."
And most Wyoming districts have been adamant about their intentions to stay open. Mike Jennings, superintendent of the Natrona County School District, recently said there is no plan to revert students to virtual learning, but that staffing concerns could force their hand.
“We are being impacted,” he said in a late November press conference. “At some point, where we can’t cover a classroom or classrooms within a building, we will have to shut it down. That is not the case right now. But that could happen in a week, it could happen in two weeks, it could happen in three weeks."
