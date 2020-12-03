Wyoming seeks to address K-12 substitute teacher shortage with UW students

“This has been a very difficult year,” she said. “Our numbers are completely down because people are making choices to remain safe."

The district has 60 fewer substitutes this school year than last, between certified, classified and custodial staff. Many of the school district's substitute's are retirees or they work another job and don't want to risk exposure at school, Echols explained.

Despite the ongoing surge in virus cases, local health officials have said keeping students at school would serve the community best. Several months into the school year, local officials said virus transmissions weren't happening in the classroom setting. Government leaders have pointed to schools, which are requiring face masks and social distancing, as a model for how to respond to COVID-19.

"If we close the schools, we fear we would have an increase in cases,” Casper-Natrona County Health Department Executive Director Anna Kinder said at a school board meeting Nov. 23. “We would see an increase in what is going on in the community; it would really severely damage our workforce."