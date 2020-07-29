Wyoming state officials leave door open to file waiver to allow for education cuts next year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State officials did not file a federal waiver that would allow them to cut education funding while receiving federal stimulus money after regulatory changes nationally. But Wyoming “has a very compelling argument” to file for such a waiver next year.

As part of its massive stimulus package passed in the spring, U.S. Congress set aside more than $2 billion for states to individually dole out to educational entities. But as part of that, states must agree not to cut funding through fiscal years 2020 and 2021. States could, however, file a waiver with the federal Department of Education should they face a sudden drop in revenue.

In other words, states could receive the federal money and ask the federal government to still allow them to cut their individual education budgets should they feel their fiscal outlooks had taken a precipitous decline.

In May, Wyoming officials indicated that they were discussing filing for such a waiver in light of the plummeting revenues facing the state and the education system. But neither the state Education Department nor the governor’s office ultimately filed such a waiver. Michael Pearlman, the spokesman for Gov. Mark Gordon, said the federal government decided not to allow for waivers to be filed this year, though they will be accepted in 2021.