Wyoming superintendent joins national Republicans in decrying Biden push for diversity in civics education

The latter proposal, which cites The New York Times 1619 project on the history of American slavery as an example of curriculum that should be taught in K-12 schools, has been controversial among conservatives.

The New York Times project reported on how slavery informed and shaped all parts of American society. It received both acclaim and criticism, and its accuracy has been debated by conservatives since it was published in 2019.

The Biden proposal does not require educators to adopt the 1619 Project curriculum but uses it as an example of the type of work that could be taught with the grants.

Grant applicants are encouraged to submit proposals that “Take into account systemic marginalization, biases, inequities, and discriminatory policy and practice in American history; Incorporate racially, ethnically, culturally, and linguistically diverse perspectives and perspectives on the experience of individuals with disabilities; Encourage students to critically analyze the diverse perspectives of historical and contemporary media and its impacts; Support the creation of learning environments that validate and reflect the diversity, identities, and experiences of all students; and contribute to inclusive, supportive, and identity-safe learning environments.”