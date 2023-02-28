MONTE VISTA, Colo. -- Emma DeHerrera stood in front of a classroom of chemistry students.

It was a February day, her second month as Monte Vista High School’s chemistry teacher, her first teaching job.

The students sat organized around black resin tables with a sink in the middle.

DeHerrera, 23, was already stressed about joining the southern Colorado school halfway through the year. She was still trying to gauge her students’ knowledge of complex chemistry, and it was clear that some of them weren’t grasping the concepts.

She noticed cheating on a stoichiometry worksheet.

As she spoke to the class, a girl in the back glared at her, rolling her eyes. Furious, the girl refused to work.

DeHerrera, short with soft eyes, a round face and a quiet but strong energy, walked back to the girl’s table, behind which a rainbow periodic table of elements stretched from floor to ceiling.

“Is everything OK over here?” she asked.

“No.”

“Is something wrong?” DeHerrera said.

“Yeah.”

“What’s wrong?” she asked.

“Well, I don’t like you,” the girl said.

The insult hit DeHerrera, but she kept her cool.

“I'm not here to be your friend, I’m here to be your teacher,” DeHerrera said gently. “But I want to support you the best way I can. So what can I do to help you?”

“I just don't like you,” the student replied loudly as students from DeHerrera’s next class filtering in. “I don't know what it is. I just don’t. I can't learn from you.”

DeHerrera pulled the student and her friend into the hallway, where they repeatedly attacked her personality. The student and her friend told DeHerrera they didn’t like her “vibe.”

The educator held back, offering support instead of snap replies.

Late for their next class, DeHerrera offered the student and her friend a hall pass, but they refused and walked away.

DeHerrera returned to a classroom now filled with kids who had heard and seen the incident.

She started her class as she always does by asking her students to share the good things going on in their lives. She took attendance, keeping a straight face and trying to avoid signs that the personal attacks were weighing on her.

But the emotions and the hurt were welling up and DeHerrera’s head was spinning.

She stepped out of the room.

***

DeHerrera could be a portrait for one of the most challenging issues in public education right now: Teachers are leaving schools, both in Wyoming and around the country, at an alarming rate.

Young, talented, passionate and committed to her students, DeHerrera has thought about quitting, too, another casualty of an American school system that many educators say shows little regard for teacher mental health and well-being, a school system that can chew up and spit out teachers with little regard for the time and energy they devote to their students.

Across the country, there are stories of teachers who are burned out and leaving the profession, pushed out by stress, exhaustion and waning support. Neither the Mountain West nor Wyoming are immune. A study released last year by a University of Wyoming researcher in partnership with the Wyoming Education Association found that roughly two-thirds of Wyoming’s teachers would quit if they could.

But DeHerrera hasn’t. The reasons behind that, including some of the novel work being done at her rural Colorado school district, may offer a way forward for Wyoming and other states grappling with an impending education crisis.

***

Numbers can lie.

The ones that track teacher retention and attrition, which is when teachers leave the profession, do not.

They paint a distressing picture.

Every year, 8% of K-12 public school teachers in the U.S. leave the field, according to the National Center for Education Statistics, though that figure was last updated in 2015.

A more recent estimate by federal education researchers found that 10% of teachers in Colorado, Missouri, Nebraska and South Dakota quit teaching between the 2015-2016 and 2016-2017 school years. (For comparison, the teacher attrition rates for Singapore, Finland and other countries that typically rank near the top of global education are around 3% to 4%.)

Other estimates have found even higher turnover. Historically, teachers have left the field at higher rates than many other professions.

Yet years-old attrition rates fail to capture the brewing exodus among teachers.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, more than half of educators are considering leaving the profession earlier than planned, according to a 2022 survey by the National Education Association.

Another report from the National Education Association concluded that the gap between teacher openings and hiring has widened since 2017, with quitting the overwhelming cause of teacher losses.

Across the U.S., at least 36,000 teaching positions are open. On top of that, there are at least another 163,000 underqualified teachers, an analysis by researchers at Kansas State University and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign found.

Teacher attrition and inadequate staffing have a tangible impact for schools, students and their families. Numerous studies show that teacher turnover harms student achievement and increases costs for school districts.

Wyoming’s teacher challenges are less clear but still worrying.

It is difficult to pin down exactly how many teachers serve the more than 90,000 students in Wyoming’s public K-12 system.

Some Department of Education data shows anywhere from around 7,700 to 8,100 teachers in the state. The department’s annual report to the Legislature counted roughly 5,800 teachers in Wyoming in the 2021-2022 school year.

Education department figures show a statewide attrition rate of around 8% for Wyoming’s public schools.

A rough analysis by Scott Thomas, the dean of the UW College of Education, using Department of Education data pegged the state’s teacher attrition rate at approximately 11%.

Thomas told the Legislature's Joint Interim Education Committee last year that the state loses around 825 teachers each year. Wyoming school districts replace more than half of those, but that leaves a chronic shortage of 325 teachers for the state’s schools.

According to the Department of Education’s annual report, teacher staffing has reached its lowest point in the last decade. And the 5,800 teachers recorded by the department are 1,015 fewer than the state’s school funding model is supposed to support.

“It's not much of a stretch or much of a slippery slope for me to imagine scenarios where half of [teachers] leave in the next 5-10 years,” Mark Perkins, the education researcher behind the UW teacher attrition study, said. “I'm not really sure what the threshold of alarm is for policymakers. At what point is it going to be so obviously bad for teachers that you're going to do better?”

Though the data may be imperfect, it is clear that teachers are leaving. Schools across the state report open positions going unfilled. Some have been forced to bring back retired teachers or long-term substitutes to fill the voids left by those fleeing the profession.

Some lawmakers and education officials have pointed to the need for better teacher recruitment, including growing the number of graduates from UW’s College of Education. But enrollment in the College of Education has declined, with fewer young people interested in teaching.

At its core, Thomas said, Wyoming’s teacher crisis largely comes down to one thing — retaining teachers.

“If you cut attrition in half, you wind up actually having a surplus of teachers,” he said.

***

Jacie Schumacher taught in southern Wyoming schools for more than a decade.

Like DeHerrera, she is young, passionate about teaching and good at it.

Only Schumacher quit teaching last year.

Her decision had been building for a while. Schumacher put all of herself into teaching. Finally, she was no longer willing to sacrifice herself and her family for work that was becoming increasingly difficult with little support or appreciation.

While Schumacher emphasizes that the money she now makes as a project manager allows her and her husband to comfortably afford child care, she comes back to the lack of support when discussing the reasons teachers are leaving.

“School boards and administrators create an environment where teachers feel unsupported and unappreciated, and they put more and more stress on teachers,” Schumacher said.

Teachers report school leaders who monopolize their time with things like professional training and recess duty, leaving them with no planning periods. They endure administrators who do not intervene in poor student behavior, who bend to the will of angry parents and who try to buy satisfaction rather than showing teachers genuine appreciation.

Teachers’ jobs have also worsened as schools have been transformed into battlegrounds consumed by debates over issues like library book bans.

Schools and children have become political pawns, Schumacher said.

Once revered, teachers now find themselves under attack as parents and politicians increasingly become suspicious of the curricula, teaching methods and materials that schools use. Those on the outside often assume the worst, but teachers join the profession because they care about children, Schumacher said.

“Qualified and skilled teachers are leaving. They are leaving en masse, and there is not a pool of extremely experienced qualified teachers waiting to swoop in and take these positions. There's just not,” she said. “We are at a precipice right now. We can either change it, or it’s gonna go off the deep end — and it already is. That's what's so frustrating is [teacher attrition] is so fixable. Most of this is fixable, but we're just not willing to do it.”

Amid the toxic climate around schools, Schumacher pointed to the need for greater support from administrators. She argued that school leaders need to listen to teachers.

“Ask teachers. They will tell you," she said.

“Successful administrators are not in their office. They are talking to their teachers," Schumacher said. "They are supporting their teachers by being in their classroom.”

***

Wyoming doesn't have to look far from its border to find a possible path forward.

The University of Denver’s Center for Rural School Health and Education works with Monte Vista and other school districts in Colorado's San Luis Valley to improve the health of students and staff. Like Wyoming, the region is largely rural and holds deep ties to agriculture.

In 2013, Elaine Belansky, the director of the center, visited every middle school principal in the valley, asking them to rank their health concerns for students.

Mental health was among the top three.

Then in 2019 the group interviewed teachers and students to help the valley’s communities create a road map for improving student mental health.

The school leaders, staff and community members advising the project realized that they needed to prioritize the mental health of educators before they could ever meet the needs of students and families. They needed to start wellness initiatives and create policies that placed teachers, alongside students, at the center of schools.

“That is foundational,” Belansky said. “We have to take care of teachers before we can take care of students and families.”

Belansky recalled the interviews with teachers.

“I remember them saying that what they really wished was that they felt appreciated and acknowledged and seen for what they did,” Belansky said. “My takeaway from the findings of those focus groups is that they wanted no-cost solutions. They want their principal to acknowledge them and celebrate them and value them.”

DeHerrera and other teachers in Monte Vista said that small signs of appreciation matter — snacks in the administrative office, a Sonic drink from another teacher, a principal peeking into a classroom, a word of encouragement.

“Bring me a donut. I will take it. It'll make my day,” said Jenny Owsley, a second grade teacher at Monte Vista’s Bill Metz Elementary and an aspiring principal. “That's what matters. That's meaningful.”

***

Ask any teacher about the issues within their profession and inevitably money will come up.

By any objective standard, the pay is low for the work that teachers do. Society asks them to educate the next generation while serving as de facto child care for the majority of the work week. Some teachers pay for their own teaching supplies, others work late or on the weekends to keep up with their job.

No teachers, no child care, and life and the economy grind to a halt.

DeHerrera was shocked the first time she saw her paycheck; Beginning teacher salaries in Monte Vista School District start at $36,008, significantly less than those of Sublette County School District No.1 or Natrona County School District.

Yet, money is not the reason why teachers across the country are leaving the field, research suggests.

The RAND Corporation, a nonpartisan public policy research group, surveyed public school teachers in 2021. Stress topped the list of their reasons for quitting, with teachers citing stress at nearly double the rate of insufficient pay.

Tellingly, the majority of teachers the RAND researchers surveyed went on to take jobs of equal or lesser pay, and three in 10 moved to jobs that had no health insurance or retirement benefits.

One research paper published in the 1990s compared teachers' stress to that of police officers, said Keith Herman, a professor of school and counseling psychology at the University of Missouri’s College of Education and Human Development.

Herman’s recent research has focused on teacher stress, mental health and well-being.

“We talk about chronic stress as being occupational burnout,” Herman said. “When you reach that level of burnout, we know you're much more likely to already have decisions about leaving the profession. There's also a strong correlation between burnout and depression, anxiety and other mental health issues. The stress has an accumulating negative impact on teachers' well-being and health.”

A body of research closely links teacher attrition with burnout, job satisfaction and teacher well-being more generally, including studies that show burnout and job satisfaction are significant predictors of teachers’ plans to quit.

Perkins’ Wyoming-specific study revealed that teachers with higher levels of anxiety and depression were more likely to want to quit teaching, while teachers who scored higher on metrics of “well-being” were less likely.

Nearly two-thirds of the Wyoming teachers Perkins surveyed said that their mental and emotional health made them think about quitting.

Research also connects teacher attrition to support from school and district leadership and the communities they serve.

Perkins’ study showed that Wyoming teachers who felt like they had less professional and community support were more likely to want to leave the profession.

Herman’s research and multiple other studies suggest that a teacher’s well-being is linked in part to how administrators lead their schools, communicate their expectations and support teachers.

In turn, administrators who help manage student behavior, build positive relationships with educators and show teachers appreciation improve the odds that their teachers will stay in the profession, research shows.

The voices of teachers and this evidence reinforce the ongoing work in Monte Vista School District.

As Monte Vista aims to stem its own attrition, school leaders are spending time in classrooms. They are creating forums to hear from teachers and then listening to them, emboldening teachers to make more decisions and even allowing them to create their own classes.

More recently, the district’s schools have been working with a private foundation to build teacher wellness rooms, complete with massage chairs, ping-pong tables and coloring books.

And administrators and teachers still find the time to do the little things that show their appreciation for educators.

All are low-cost solutions that require little, if any, state investment.

All are actions that Wyoming’s schools could take.

***

As DeHerrera left her classroom after the episode with the student, she turned next door, pulling in Chris Vance, Monte Vista High School’s physics and robotics teacher.

Vance asked if she needed to go for a walk and get some space.

“I don’t know,” she said, her tears nearing the surface.

DeHerrera knew that incidents between students and teachers weren’t all that uncommon, but it was the first time she had had a significant conflict with a student. And the personal barbs bit, unleashing all of her stress about making sure her students were learning, about being a good teacher.

DeHerrera and Vance were still getting to know each other a few weeks into her tenure, so they walked to Loree Harvey’s classroom at the end of the hall.

Harvey, Monte Vista’s life sciences teacher, taught DeHerrera when she was a student in the district, and the two had a good relationship.

She hugged DeHerrera, the new teacher’s tears now falling.

Harvey understood exactly what DeHerrera was going through. She, too, had been on the other end of the student’s animosity.

Harvey could see the distress and the questions beginning to circulate in DeHerrera’s mind. She knew how hard DeHerrera was working to be a good teacher.

DeHerrera worried that she hadn’t handled the incident well, but Harvey reassured her that she was doing everything right.

“It’s not you,” Harvey said.

She said that the student was pressing DeHerrera to see what her reaction would be.

You can do everything right and still have trouble with a kid, Harvey said. Not because of anything you say or do, but because of the place the student is in.

The one who had attacked DeHerrera would eventually figure it out, she said.

Harvey had experienced her own trials over nearly two decades of teaching and time in the restaurant industry handling angry guests.

She shared an example.

While teaching in Monte Vista’s middle school, Harvey had a student who targeted her. They were nasty and unreasonable, disrupting class and picking fights with her, generally making her life difficult.

“Why is this happening? There’s no reason this should be happening,” she thought.

Harvey could find nothing she was doing to trigger the student’s behavior.

A few years later she bumped into the same student. It was as if everything had never happened. They were kind and thanked Harvey as they updated her about their life.

She reminded DeHerrera that high school students were still developing into the people they would become, and she told her not to hold in the things that they said and did.

“They're not real people yet,” Harvey told DeHerrera.

The talk eased DeHerrera’s mind. She felt more confident in her decisions.

But she still had lingering thoughts.

Maybe she wasn’t cut out to teach.

DeHerrera didn't know it yet, but down the hall school leaders were putting into action a novel plan to keep teachers.

The second part in this series will explore the solutions being developed in Monte Vista, and what they could mean for Wyoming.