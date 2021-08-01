Wyoming vies for federal money to launch teletherapy program in select school districts

“A telehealth visit isn’t going to work for everyone,” Shipley said, but added most students have a lot of digital literacy and some may be more comfortable in a digital counseling appointment than face-to-face.

“A nice thing about telehealth, you’re able to access a care provider in a private way,” she said. The real key, however, is how virtual appointments can improve access.

High suicide rates "have always plagued Wyoming," Shipley said. Numerous studies point to various reasons why suicide in Western states is particularly high. They range from altitude to light pollution to the ratio of firearms to people. Limited access to providers is almost always noted.

“The one that seems to be the lowest hanging fruit is (improving) access to care,” she said.

In a previous interview with the Star-Tribune, Daniel Cossaboon, a school psychiatrist in Cody who has advocated for state policy requiring suicide prevention training for students, said the lack of access to local providers was one of the biggest hurdles for Wyoming teens needing mental health treatment.