Effort to block crossover voting dies again in the Wyoming Legislature

CHEYENNE – Some Republicans in Wyoming have sought for years to block Democrats from changing their voter registration to cast ballots in the GOP primary. But that practice will continue for at least the time being.
Despite undergoing numerous improvements over previous versions of the bill, legislation imposing new restrictions to limit crossover voting in Wyoming’s elections died unceremoniously in the Senate Corporations Committee after failing to be voted on prior to Thursday’s deadline.
“It’s dead,” Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, confirmed in an interview with the Star-Tribune. “You can quote me on that.”
“I was prepared to offer a motion to table it or not consider it,” added Case. “And I know I had the votes. You will not see that in this committee.”
Thursday’s decision marks an end to an effort to limit the practice of members of one political party switching their affiliations on election day to vote in the opposing party’s primary, a practice known as “crossover voting.”
While this year’s version of the bill – House Bill 209 – was more accommodating than version’s heavily pushed by the Wyoming Republican Party last year, many felt the practice has gradually become a fact of civic life in the state’s Republican-dominated politics, where individuals value the flexibility to switch their affiliations in order to support candidates they like, rather than the party.
However, some in the Republican Party have sought to use crossover voting restrictions to bolster party purity, arguing that the entrance of more left-leaning voters into their primaries has caused the party to elect candidates who may not represent the conservative core of the party.
In Wyoming – where Republicans dominate state politics – the ability to choose which election to participate in is considered critical to one’s ability to be heard in the electoral process.
“In this country, a voter’s franchise is sacred, and the power of political parties is not sacred,” said Chris Merrill, the executive director of the Equality State Policy Center. “I think that, as times get more and more hyperpartisan, this is the wrong way to go, to give more power to the political parties. The people of Wyoming have always had the ability to choose at the polls who they’re going to vote for, and I will fight every effort to take that right away from Wyoming voters.”
Notably, this year’s bill – which banned party switching within two weeks of a primary election – is much weaker than those seen in states like New York, which has a strong crossover voting provision as well as a robust two-party system, a fact proponents of the bill have used to argue that the legislation could help to strengthen Wyoming’s Democratic Party, which has lost significant numbers to Republicans in recent decades.
Merrill, however, had one response.
“I don’t think we should seek to emulate New York,” he said.