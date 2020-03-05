Effort to block crossover voting dies again in the Wyoming Legislature

However, some in the Republican Party have sought to use crossover voting restrictions to bolster party purity, arguing that the entrance of more left-leaning voters into their primaries has caused the party to elect candidates who may not represent the conservative core of the party.

In Wyoming – where Republicans dominate state politics – the ability to choose which election to participate in is considered critical to one’s ability to be heard in the electoral process.

“In this country, a voter’s franchise is sacred, and the power of political parties is not sacred,” said Chris Merrill, the executive director of the Equality State Policy Center. “I think that, as times get more and more hyperpartisan, this is the wrong way to go, to give more power to the political parties. The people of Wyoming have always had the ability to choose at the polls who they’re going to vote for, and I will fight every effort to take that right away from Wyoming voters.”