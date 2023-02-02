CHEYENNE – The House Revenue Committee killed a second bill that would have repealed obscenity promotion exceptions for educational institutions, libraries and museums.

Rep. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, sponsored House Bill 87, which was an exact replica of a bill filed by Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle, after a proposed amendment passed removing child pornography definition additions. Steinmetz requested her bill be pulled after hearing testimony on Wednesday in the Senate Education Committee, making Ward’s bill the last opportunity for legislation this year.

The purpose of the bills was to repeal exceptions for any person who produced, reproduced, possessed or disseminated obscene material as part of “bona fide school, college, university, museum or public library activities, or in the course of employment of such an organization.”

This would place individuals previously protected under Wyoming law at risk of a criminal penalty such as a fine of up to $1,000, a year in jail, or both for promoting obscenity to an adult, as well as up to a $6,000 fine, a year in jail or both for each violation if obscene materials were promoted to a minor.

“My bill will likely raise concerns from the education community relating to health education classes and historic art classes,” Ward said of HB 87. “However, it can be argued that no bonafide educational setting should ever be promoting obscenity, and that health and art education can be undertaken without the use of obscene materials.”

She said she sponsored the bill based on concerns expressed by her constituents, as well as her own experiences as a mother with the school board in Natrona County throughout the past year. She is a member of Moms For Liberty, and they asked the school board to remove obscene books from the libraries.

Ward said there were two books they were focused on, but many others that should be removed. The two books, “explicitly described male-on-male fellatio, how to work as a sex worker, use sex toys, make porn, polyamory, masturbation and more.”

The Casper lawmaker said her bill wouldn’t usurp local control, but rather give a voice to the most local control of all – parents. She believed reasonable people would recognize the literature as obscene, and support not requiring parents and taxpayers to pay for obscenity.

“I will end my testimony with a quote from Matthew 18:6,” she concluded. “If anyone causes one of these little ones who believe in me to stumble, it would be better for them to have a large millstone hung around their neck and to be drowned in the depths of the sea.”

Following her presentation of HB 87, Revenue Committee Chairman Rep. Steve Harshman, R-Casper, split the public testimony in half. He gave 20 minutes each to those in favor of the bill and those against it.

Laramie County School District 1 parents and members of the local Moms for Liberty chapter in Cheyenne voiced their support for the legislation, along with Rep. Sarah Penn, R-Lander.

They spoke of the need to protect children from sexualization, and emphasized the importance of having a moral ground. They provided descriptions from books that depicted how to use the Grindr app and sex scenes between young adults.

“Where’s the line in the sand? At what point would we have books that talk about pedophilia? That would appeal to a certain demographic,” said LCSD1 parent Kathy Scigliano. “What about books that talk about how to make a bomb and blow up your school? That could also appeal to a group of teenagers. How about a book on which gun is better to use and hide under your coat to go shoot up your classroom?”

She asked why these books would not be acceptable, but other literature in schools discussing “blow jobs, anal jobs and even putting a fist inside someone” were.

Although the school districts mentioned in complaints have been working to review books in the past year, and Natrona County even placed some in a restricted area, stakeholders said it took too long.

The argument on the other side of the issue came from college presidents, librarians and the Wyoming Education Association. Many of the same stakeholders who spoke against the bill brought forward by Steinmetz appeared again on Thursday.

While no one stood in open support of the books presented by supporters of the bill, arguments were made for local control and to not make employees face criminal charges.

“We heard some pretty clear examples of things that would probably easily fall into a category of pornography, but it doesn’t always get that clear. Even our King James Bible in the Old Testament has passages that could be considered obscene,” said Sheridan College President Walt Tribley. “So, it is the interpretation of others, particularly when so much emotion is involved, that could be used or directed in an effort to protect children to bring criminal charges to our public servants who are, in the course of their jobs, being seen as delivering obscene material.”

Other arguments were made that it would stifle sex education and First Amendment rights, and refuse librarians or educators the opportunity to discard obscene materials when found.

Members of the committee against the bill also said removing the protection was only opening librarians up to criminal punishment, and that wasn’t the intent of the ideological battle. It didn’t provide a way to work through addressing obscene materials, and it would apply to universities and museums, not just public schools.

However, Rep. Tomi Strock, R-Douglas, pointed out that if there were consequences, the librarians and teachers might be more cautious about what they allow through the filter.

This didn’t impact the final vote, which was 6-3 against HB 87.

“I’m disappointed and concerned about the direction of this bill,” said Rep. Ember Oakley, R-Riverton. “As a lifelong Wyoming resident, and family before that, I don’t think this represents Wyoming values. I believe a Wyoming value has always been to trust in our leaders, believe in local control and not the big hand of government.”