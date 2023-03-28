Secretary of State Chuck Gray referred on Tuesday elections complaints against Big Horn Republican Rep. Cyrus Western and Johnson County Commissioner Bill Novotny to the attorney general’s office for further investigation.

The referrals comes on the heels of the Sheridan County GOP’s vote to censure House Majority Whip Western and demand his voluntary resignation over the alleged elections violations, The Sheridan Press first reported.

Western declined on Tuesday to comment on the complaints and referral.

“There’s more to the story than what’s been published, but at the advice of my legal counsel, I’m unable to further discuss the matter at this time,” he said in a text to the Star-Tribune.

Novotny didn’t return the Star-Tribune’s call by deadline.

The complaints stem from a mailer sent out to Sheridan and Johnson county residents before the 2022 primary election claiming to be paid for by the Wyoming in Name Only (WINO) political action committee. The WINO political action committee wasn’t registered with the Secretary of State’s Office or with the federal election commission, according to a report from the Sheridan County Sheriff, which investigated the complaints.

The mailers listed the names and photos of four people — Jeff Wallack, Laurie Bratten, Kristen Jennings and Jimmy Dee Lees — and stated that they were “wanted for trying to tear our state apart.”

“Don’t let us dime store cowboys ruin your way of life. Even we know that’s not the Wyoming way,” the mailers said. “VOTE ‘NO’ ON US CONSERVATIVE IMPOSTERS.”

Wallack, who heads the Wyoming is Right political action committee and hosts an associated radio show, was the only person on the mailer who was on the primary ballot as a Republican candidate for precinct committeeman. (He didn’t win his race, according to Sheridan County election records.)

The other three listed on the mailer have also been politically involved in one way or another. Bratten was formerly a Colorado-based political advisor who worked on the staffs of U.S. and state lawmakers there, according to Ballotpedia. Jennings is a Sheridan City Council member. And Dee Lees has been involved with the Republican Women of Sheridan County, the Buffalo Bulletin reported.

Several complaints alleging that the mailers violated Wyoming’s election code were eventually referred to the Sheridan County Attorney’s Office, and in August, the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation around the mailers.

The sheriff’s office obtained an invoice in October from Majority Strategies — a firm that prints campaign mailers — with billing information to the WINO political action committee showing that roughly 7,000 mailers had been ordered for more than $5,000. The office also received a copy of a cashier’s check for that amount with Novotny listed as the name of the person purchasing the check. Western was identified as the renter of the post office box that was listed as the return address on the envelope addressed to Majority Strategies.

In January, the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office found that the Friends of Cyrus Western candidate committee paid the Future307 political action committee — which Novotny chairs — more than $5,000 for consulting services. Though the Future307 political action committee is registered with the Secretary of State’s Office, it hadn’t reported any contributions from Friends of Cyrus Western, according to the secretary of state’s campaign finance website.

The Sheridan County Attorney’s office declined in December to pursue the case further because the office concluded that the concerned election laws don’t apply to campaign advertising for precinct committeemen and committeewomen. Further, because the complaints involve a state lawmaker, the Sheridan County Attorney’s Office determined that it wasn’t the “jurisdictionally appropriate agency” to handle the complaints and recommended they be referred to the secretary of state.

In February, the Secretary of State’s Office received four complaints — one from Sheridan County GOP State Committeeman Tod Windsor, two from Bratten and another from Wallack — regarding the mailers.

Gray’s Tuesday referral asks State Attorney General Bridget Hill’s office to investigate if Western, the Friends of Cyrus Western and/or Novotny violated election reporting requirements.

“After a thorough review of the complaints and the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office investigation, I am deeply troubled and concerned by the use of these mailers as a means to thwart the Wyoming Election Code and violate Title 22,” Gray wrote in the letter, saying further that there’s “evidence to suggest that the mailers constituted an ‘electioneering communication,’” and that the language, design and typefont of the mailer “can be reasonably interpreted as an appeal to vote against Cyrus Western’s primary opponent.”

Western ran against Sheridan County GOP Chairman Bryan Miller in House District 51, clinching the race by 136 votes. Wyoming is Right — Wallack’s political action committee — contributed $1,000 to Miller’s campaign against Western, according to the secretary of state’s campaign finance website.

“Nothwithstanding the electioneering issue, several questions remain regarding the involvement, financing, and potential coordination between Cyrus Western, the Friends of Cyrus Western, and William Novotny, as chairman of the Future307 PAC as it pertains to the mailers,” Gray’s letter says.