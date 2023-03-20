An emergency hearing to consider pausing enforcement of Wyoming’s new abortion ban is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday in Teton County.

The hearing comes after Gov. Mark Gordon allowed the Life is a Human Right Act to become law without his signature on Friday. Abortions in most circumstances are currently illegal in Wyoming.

The same plaintiffs who were challenging last year’s abortion trigger ban filed a new lawsuit Friday morning in anticipation of the Life is a Human Right Act becoming law. The new legislation aims to end abortions in the state sooner than last year’s trigger ban would have. Last year’s ban was subject to a lawsuit blocked temporarily by a Teton County judge.

The same judge — Melissa Owens — will also oversee court proceedings related to the new litigation.

Since the new law repeals last year’s abortion trigger ban as well as other existing Wyoming laws regulating abortion, last year’s lawsuit is now moot.

Gordon also signed into law a bill — Senate File 109 — that bans medication abortions, making Wyoming the first state in the U.S. to do so. That bill, like the more expansive anti-abortion measure, includes exemptions for rape and incest victims. The medical abortion ban goes into effect this July.

It’s possible that the ban on medication abortions would be impacted by the court decision on the Life is a Human Right Act, although the current lawsuit doesn’t specifically target Senate File 109.

Plaintiffs challenging the Life is a Human Right Act, which include Wyoming abortion providers, a Wyoming abortion fund and other Wyoming women, echo many of the same arguments they used against last year’s trigger ban including assertions that the law is “unconstitutionally vague” and that abortion is health care, despite the ban’s attempt to state that it isn’t.

The complaint also takes aim at new provisions of the ban such as the reporting requirements for cases of rape and incest, which it describes as a “harassing procedural hurdle,” and the law’s assertion that life begins at conception, a concept which plaintiffs argue is “distinct to certain Christian denominations...”

“The Wyoming Ban therefore imposes a sectarian religious view on all Wyoming citizens, and coerces all citizens to conform their most personal and intimate actions to this sectarian view even if their own religious beliefs are different, or if they hold no such religious beliefs,” the complaint says.

The new lawsuit includes a statement from Gillian Frank — a historian who studies 20th century religion and reproductive politics in the U.S. — that echoes this argument.

“These notions originated in 19th century Catholic doctrine and took on added force in the late 20th century as Evangelicals came to believe that personhood begins at conception,” Frank says in the statement.

Ghazaleh Kinney Moayedi, a physician who helped design a research study evaluating how abortion bans impact health care during pregnancy, also contributed a statement in support of the plaintiffs’ motion that describes her experience as a practicing OB/GYN in Texas.

Moayedi says that in general the exception language in the law is “too vague to prevent harm to pregnant people when serious pregnancy complications arise.”

She described in her statement how similar exception language in Texas has played out for patients. During her OB/GYN residency training in El Paso, a patient past 20 weeks of pregnancy came to the hospital with severe heart failure that forced her to use a wheelchair. Though the patient was advised that another pregnancy “would likely lead to death” because of her heart condition, she was denied what Moayedi described as “life-saving abortion care” because “she was not actively dying at the moment...”

Moayedi also argues that the “exception” language in the law “invents medical terminology in an attempt to falsely assert that abortion care is not healthcare,” and that without using “legitimate medical terminology” it’s unclear when exceptions to the ban would be allowed.

She says, for example, that the term “separation procedure” that’s used to describe one of the exceptions in the bill isn’t a medical procedure that’s “taught, tracked, described, or able to be coded,” and that it’s “unclear how physicians can safely comply with this exception” to save someone’s life.