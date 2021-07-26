Enzi remains hospitalized following bike crash

"One of the best basketball fans in the country needs giant prayers tonight after a bike wreck and life flight last night. Also happens to be my GOAT [greatest of all time] Dad," the tweet began.

Enzi was biking near his home in Gillette when the incident occurred, and there was no one else involved in the crash, according to Max D'onofrio, a spokesperson for the family.

As of Saturday night, Enzi was sedated in UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado, longtime family friend Nello Williams told the Gillette News Record.

The hospital did not provide the Star-Tribune any further details on his condition. D'Onofrio said the extent of Enzi's injuries were not known as of Monday morning.

Enzi first served as mayor of Gillette from 1975 to 1982. He then went on to serve in the Wyoming House of Representatives and later the Wyoming Senate, until he was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1997 where he represented Wyoming until 2021.

After more than two decades in the Senate, Enzi announced he would not be running for re-election in 2020. He was succeeded by Sen. Cynthia Lummis.

Before entering politics, Enzi was a small business owner and accountant.

Neither Brad Enzi, nor any of the former Senator's other children, responded to request for comment.

This story will be updated.