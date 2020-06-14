Ethics panel fines former Colorado Gov. Hickenlooper $2,750

Hickenlooper, a centrist backed by national Democrats, faces a June 30 primary against former state House Speaker Andrew Romanoff. The winner takes on incumbent GOP Sen. Cory Gardner, a close ally of President Donald Trump who once was considered among the most vulnerable Republican senators up for reelection this year.

Both Romanoff and national Republicans — including Trump — have slammed Hickenlooper over the ethics violations as well as a contempt order issued by the ethics panel when Hickenlooper ignored a subpoena to appear at a hearing last week. Hickenlooper had sought an in-person hearing to confront his accusers and argued that a remote hearing necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic denied him that right.

After the contempt order was issued, Hickenlooper did appear remotely on the hearing’s second day last week. On Friday, Hickenlooper was online for the commission meeting but did not testify.

The quasi-judicial panel declined to fine the ex-governor for being in contempt but rejected a request by a Hickenlooper attorney to purge the contempt order.

Commissioner Yuelin Willett noted that Hickenlooper’s failure to comply last week forced legal costs on the commission and the postponement of six other ethics cases it had to consider.